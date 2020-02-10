Chris Bandi To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut February 25

Breakthrough singer/songwriter and RECORDS artist Chris Bandi is excited to share the news that he will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, February 25.



"Growing up listening to country music, The Grand Ole Opry was always the pinnacle of where this crazy dream could take me," says Bandi. "Seeing all of the people I idolized growing up who have played here and have later gone on to become members, you really just step back and see how much history there is here. To have the opportunity to walk out on that stage is something I will never take for granted and have been looking forward to for many, many years!"



Tickets for Chris Bandi's Grand Ole Opry debut may be purchased HERE.



Bandi will step inside the iconic Opry circle days after his redemptive hit, "Man Enough Now," impacts country radio. The coming-of-age tempo track, written by Bandi along with Jason Massey and Jason Duke, has racked up over 72 million streams and counting.

Catch Chris Bandi in concert:



2/13 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

2/14 Jergel's Rhythm Grill Warrendale, PA

2/15 The Dusty Armadillo Rootstown, OH

2/25 The Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

2/27 Wild Greg's Saloon Pensacola, FL

2/28 The Crazy Bull Macon, GA

2/29 Saddle Bags Savannah, GA

+ more dates at ChrisBandi.com



Named an "Artist To Watch" by Entertainment Weekly, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, and Country Music Tattle Tale and with over 72 Million global audio and video streams on his evocative hit "Man Enough Now," Chris Bandi is poised for his breakthrough in country music. The St. Louis, Missouri native has been writing songs since high school. He began making the trek to Nashville during his college days at Ole Miss, honing his craft playing small clubs and making the big move to Music City after graduation. Nashville took notice of his passion for storytelling and multi-genre tinged vocals, evidenced by a publishing deal with BMG and a RECORDS label deal, a joint venture label between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, in late 2019. He is managed by Wide Open Music. Bandi joined American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy on tour last fall, and is currenlty out with country breakout Matt Stell for dates, January through March with a brand-new EP expected to release in 2020. Check chrisbandi.com for tickets and information and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato





Related Articles View More Music Stories