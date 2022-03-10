Chris Bandi Announces Brand-New Song 'Carolina Blue'

Breakout singer/songwriter and RECORDS Nashville artist Chris Bandi is releasing a brand-new song "Carolina Blue," out tomorrow, March 11. Written by Bandi along with Matt Willis and Jason Massey, the nostalgic tune will be available across all platforms here.

"'Carolina Blue' was one of the first writes that we did over zoom after the world shut down," shares Bandi. "There are very few things in life that can take you back to a certain place or time. It could be a song that brings you back to 18 hanging out with your best friends or a white Jeep that reminds you of an ex. This song is about seeing that certain shade of blue that always brings back the memory of a flame that burnt out too soon."

Produced by Ash Bowers and Bandi, the track follows recently released "Probably At A Bar" and follows the touching musical tribute to his late grandfather, "the tearjerker of 2021" (Taste of Country/The Boot), "Would Have Loved Her."

Named an "Artist To Watch" by Entertainment Weekly, Pandora, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, and more and with over 120 Million global audio and video streams, Chris Bandi is poised for his breakthrough in country music. The St. Louis, Missouri native has been writing songs since high school. He began making the trek to Nashville during his college days at Ole Miss, honing his craft playing small clubs and making the big move to Music City after graduation.

Nashville took notice of his passion for storytelling and multi-genre tinged vocals, evidenced by a publishing deal with Wide Open Publishing and a RECORDS Nashville label deal, a joint venture label between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment. He is managed by Wide Open Music. Bandi made his Grand Ole Opry in 2020 following the release of his self-titled debut EP.

RECORDS Nashville is the country division of RECORDS-the New York-based record label run by founder Barry Weiss in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Launched in 2020, it houses a dynamic roster of modern country talent, including multiplatinum rising star Matt Stell, Chris Bandi,a??Erin Kinsey,a??George Birge, and more. The team comprises sought-after Nashville A&R executives and creatives. The label brings the entrepreneurial spirit and career development philosophy of RECORDS to Nashville and country music at large.