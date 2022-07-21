Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chords Drops the Next EP In His Influences Series

Chords Drops the Next EP In His Influences Series

The new EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Continuing a string of Eps based around the cities which have helped define rave culture, as well as the pinnacle of his influences, Chords returns with his 'Park Street' EP which sees him further set his roots into a label which spans over thirty years within the drum & bass genre.

Chords has established himself within his home at RAM Records and following his 'Tooley Street' EP, Bristol is the next central theme as he explores his sounds throughout this chapter.

Introducing you to the 'Park Street' EP is the crunching LFOs and omnipresent grooves kicking through with the drums highlighted throughout 'Reverse Hyper', as Danny Wheeler then joins Chords on the EP's swaying rhythms of its title-tracks. Meanwhile, 'Under' ft. Jamie Lewis brings 'Park Street' to an end, with uplifting layers of synthesis pushing through each fashioned, melodic sequence which juxtaposes the cuts' grittier elements.

Chords steps out of rigid sonic paradigms with his forthcoming release, something he's become renowned for. And one reason why he's a pivotal part of RAM's ancestry and will remain on its forefront during the imprint's 30th year.

Listen to the new EP here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Welcome to the Rock' on the TODAY SHOW
July 21, 2022

The cast of Come From Away performed 'Wecome to the Rock' on TODAY this morning, as part of the show's Citi Music Series. The performance featured Jenn Collela, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Sharone Sayegh, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, and more.
Kelow Latesha Taps Asian Doll for New Single 'He Ain't Mine'
July 21, 2022

Kelow LaTesha arrives full speed with the release of her base-knocking new single “He Ain’t Mine” featuring Dallas-born rapper Asian Doll. Kelow LaTesha is gearing up to release her forthcoming new project set for arrival before the last quarter of this year. Her single “Titanic,” featuring Goonew arrived last month.
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Star in THE GOOD NURSE on Netflix
July 21, 2022

The Good Nurse is based on Charles Graeber's book of the same name. Based on true events, the film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
VIDEO: Patina Miller Discusses How The Witch in INTO THE WOODS is 'Misunderstood' on CBS MORNINGS
July 21, 2022

Watch Patina Miller sit down on CBS Mornings to discuss her current Broadway run as The With in the revival of Into the Woods. During the interview, Miller discussed how the Witch can often be misunderstood and how becoming a mother has changed her perspective of the character.
Billie Eilish Releases 'Guitar Songs' EP
July 21, 2022

Listen to Billie Eilish's new EP, 'Guitar Songs,' consisting of two new sings, 'TV' and 'The 30th.' Earlier this year, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won an Academy Award for 'No Time to Die,' her track from the recent James Bond film. Listen to the new EP now!