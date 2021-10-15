Chloe Lilac Debuts New Single '19' From Upcoming Mixtape

Today, Brooklyn-based artist Chloe Lilac has released a brand new single titled "19."

The song is the latest release from Chloe's upcoming new mixtape, due out November 19. Listen to "19" everywhere now here, which was produced by Rory Andrew (Machine Gun Kelly, ODESZA, Jaden Smith, Goldlink, Two Door Cinema Club).

An acutely aware scrutiny of the alarming state of the world today, Chloe holds nothing back on "19." She details: "I wrote 19 about how scary everything's gotten in the last two years. I really sat and thought about the state of the world and how weird and out of control everything's become since the pandemic. I want to stress how grateful I am for my physical health and my family's health, I've been very blessed throughout the pandemic thus far. There's just so much loss that's been happening and still happening. It's really intense, especially being witness to all the tragedy at what seems like the beginning of my adult life."

Through the uncertainty that shadowed much of the last year, Chloe Lilac tapped into her DIY roots to self-direct and self-shoot two official videos in her Brooklyn home while in quarantine and has also asserted herself a strong activist for social causes. From taking a stand for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month (see a partnership here with Pride.com) to joining the fight for racial justice, Chloe has become a beacon of strength and a model for young women and artists.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Chloe Lilac's humble roots of sneaking out to perform on the streets of NYC by age 13 continue to inspire her artistry. Building her skills as a self-produced songwriter, Chloe began releasing songs in 2017 with her first-ever release, "Reckless," breaking the Top 5 on the U.S. Spotify Viral Chart.

Watch the new lyric video for the single here: