Children Collide Share New Single 'Trampoline'

After a long hiatus and subsequent return, Australian legends, Children Collide have come roaring back with another single, "Trampoline" out today via Spinning Top Records. The track will be featured on their forthcoming fourth studio album titled "Time Itself." The companion video is a technicolor suburban dream, directed by Cybele Malinowski. The trio has also announced a slate of Australian tour dates throughout February. The run of dates will kick off in Melbourne on February 20th and will be held at small, intimate venues.

A twirling, acid-tinged affair, frontman/guitarist Johnny Mackay describes Trampoline as, "an ode to magnetic, magical and emotionally unavailable unicorns who enter your life and bounce you into space once you form a connection."

"Sonically, Loren Humphrey's production managed to do that thing we love with the song, straddling two eras but still making sense. A lot of this record we were thinking about Sabbath, The Stooges and Sonic Youth but on "Trampoline" it was late Beatles meeting early Smashing Pumpkins, " he adds.

A live phenomenon, Children Collide have played sets at SXSW, The Great Escape, Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and the Big Day Out. They've performed countless sold-out headline shows across their home country of Australia, in addition to dates in London, Paris, LA, New York and Tokyo.

Funeral For A Ghost and Aurora released in late 2020 were the first releases since the twice ARIA-nominated band's third studio album Monument in 2012. It was another enduringly popular LP, following 2008's The Long Now and 2010's Theory Of Everything, which debuted at #5 on the ARIA album chart and claimed the triple j feature album. Their repertoire includes some of the most well-loved Australian singles of the past decade, a roll call that includes Social Currency, Skeleton Dance, Chosen Armies, Loveless and triple j hottest 100 entries Farewell Rocketship, Jellylegs and My Eagle.

