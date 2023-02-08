Chiiild Unveils Latest Track 'Antidote' From New Album 'Better Luck in the Next Life'

Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest track "Antidote" via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.). The track will appear on Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.

Chiiild has continued to release compelling and introspective records, and "Antidote" is no exception. This latest release is complete with rich layers of heartfelt vocals and an undeniable sense of sincerity that puts listeners at the heart of Chiiild's carefully crafted world.

About the track, Chiiild shares "'Antidote' is about being enamored by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolize the light for you. It is a representation of the idea that this person could save me from any emotional or physical struggle."

Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single "Bon Voyage." The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single "You Get Me (A Final Word)," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in December.

Most recently, Chiiild teamed up with R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye on his latest track "Good For Now." These singles have accumulated nearly 4 million streams and counting.

This spring, Chiiild will be embarking on his "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour," kicking off on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://chiiild.com/.

CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:

March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival

March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans

March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent