Chiiild Unveils Latest Track 'Antidote' From New Album 'Better Luck in the Next Life'
Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest track "Antidote" via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.). The track will appear on Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.
Chiiild has continued to release compelling and introspective records, and "Antidote" is no exception. This latest release is complete with rich layers of heartfelt vocals and an undeniable sense of sincerity that puts listeners at the heart of Chiiild's carefully crafted world.
About the track, Chiiild shares "'Antidote' is about being enamored by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolize the light for you. It is a representation of the idea that this person could save me from any emotional or physical struggle."
Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single "Bon Voyage." The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single "You Get Me (A Final Word)," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in December.
Most recently, Chiiild teamed up with R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye on his latest track "Good For Now." These singles have accumulated nearly 4 million streams and counting.
This spring, Chiiild will be embarking on his "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour," kicking off on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://chiiild.com/.
CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:
March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival
March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room
March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans
March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent