Chicago Rapper Prez Harris Teams Up With China Shadae In 'Wrong Side'

A witty follow-up to his latest hit "one and only", rapper Prez Harris is back with his energetic new single "WRONG SIDE". A collaboration with singer-songwriter China Shadae, "WRONG SIDE" demonstrates Harris' lyrical prowess and unique ability to deliver complex rhyme schemes all the while, remaining vulnerable and sharing the unfavorable parts of his journey. "WRONG SIDE" is a celebration of Prez's successes and his freedom from toxic situations of his past. His new single is a confident resurgence; it embodies the feeling of knowing you can accomplish anything and proving anyone who thought otherwise wrong. The grass is always greener when you've seen it from the wrong side. Sometimes you have to go through some rough patches to truly appreciate life on the other side. By learning from his past and staying focused on the future, Harris plans to make that life the best that it can be. In "WRONG SIDE", the vocal stylings of China Shadae compliment Harris's impressive cadence, comparing Harris to artists like Kendrick Lamar while rapping over a nostalgic style beat similar to the early days of Common or Kanye.

"They tried to play me I was passive, I'm Kobe now, I'm playing crazy, getting baskets, can't hold me now / I'm not yo token, I'm too focused, that's the old me now, See once that scope in, I go Toppin, I go Obi" ~ WRONG SIDE

After a long, difficult year, Harris hopes to bring people together through his lyrics and instrumentation, custom made for popular appeal. Hailing from just west of Chicago, Harris attended Northwestern University where he studied Computer Engineering and Music Technology. His recent album "State of the Union" demonstrated flashes of musical versatility and soon after, Harris began doing shows non-stop throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. He has opened up for major acts like, B.o.B. Jay Electronica, Little Simz, and CJ Fly and has continued to build his fanbase by giving electric and collaborative performances in legendary venues in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Following the release of multiple singles, Harris is now set to release his next project, an EP entitled Hourglass, this year.

Listen to "WRONG SIDE" on Spotify HERE.