Cheryl Durongpisitkul Shares 'Time' From I STILL MISS YOU

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cheryl Durongpisitkul, the Australian award-winning saxophonist, composer and performer, has shared 'Time,' the newest single from her upcoming album I Still Miss You, due out via New Amsterdam Records on October 23, 2026. Produced by William Brittelle and Michael Hammond of Figure 8 Recording Studios, the album features six original compositions by Durongpisitkul performed by a 12-piece ensemble.

'Time' floats in an ephemeral space where voices coming in and out of sync with horn melodies against a backdrop of shimmering guitar arpeggios. 'Life continues to grow around the place where their memories live. Pain dulls, but never disappears. You can do all the work and still hurt. This is the tune of healing and time is the balm.'

I Still Miss You is a highly personal and cathartic exploration of trauma, loss and grief. Says Durongpisitkul: 'The album draws on my lived experiences in a family shaken by my mother's diagnosis of ovarian cancer and her battle with bipolar disorder. My mother suffered through these illnesses while raising four young children. We lost her to suicide when I was 18. Three years later, and a week into my first big overseas trip, I received a one-line email from my father saying: 'Yes, I have Bowel Cancer.' He died a week after my 24th birthday. It was on that overseas trip, 15 years ago, that I first had the idea to represent these experiences through music.'

On I Still Miss You, Durongpisitkul reminds the listener that 'Grief can be an incredibly isolating experience. I want listeners to come away feeling connected.'

About Cheryl Durongpisitkul

Cheryl Durongpisitkul is an award-winning saxophonist, composer and performer, widely recognised as a force in Australia's improvised and new music scene. Cheryl's compositions blend improvisation with exacting and intricate melodic material in structures that blur the boundaries between chamber jazz, new music, and experimental music. Her compositions explore extremes of human experience, employing a rich and diverse instrumentation to examine emotional depths of love, grief, and trauma. As a composer-bandleader, her projects reflect her deep commitment to working with musicians with diverse identities and cultural backgrounds, creating space for the artistic expression of her ensemble members.

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Records, supporting contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk



Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 10 Hrs 54 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link