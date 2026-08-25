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Cheryl Durongpisitkul, the Australian award-winning saxophonist, composer and performer, has announced her new album, I Still Miss You, via New Amsterdam Records. Produced by William Brittelle and Michael Hammond of Figure 8 Recording Studios, the album features six original compositions by Durongpisitkul performed by a 12-piece ensemble. The full album is due October 23, 2026.

I Still Miss You is a highly personal and cathartic exploration of trauma, loss and grief. Says Durongpisitkul: 'The album draws on my lived experiences in a family shaken by my mother's diagnosis of ovarian cancer and her battle with bipolar disorder. My mother suffered through these illnesses while raising four young children. We lost her to suicide when I was 18. Three years later, and a week into my first big overseas trip, I received a one-line email from my father saying: 'Yes, I have Bowel Cancer.' He died a week after my 24th birthday. It was on that overseas trip, 15 years ago, that I first had the idea to represent these experiences through music.'

On I Still Miss You, Durongpisitkul reminds the listener that 'Grief can be an incredibly isolating experience. I want listeners to come away feeling connected.'

Out Now: 'Treatment'

'Treatment' traces the peaks and valleys felt as a loved one goes through medical intervention. 'Those peaks represent the undertaking of treatment regimen or adjustments of medication. You get lulled into this false sense of security until it all falls apart.' Brittelle and Hammond's sound design employs pitch wavers, granular shattering, and crashes to break up the audio and reinforce the intense experience of loss.

About Cheryl Durongpisitkul

Cheryl Durongpisitkul is an award-winning saxophonist, composer and performer, widely recognised as a force in Australia's improvised and new music scene. Cheryl's compositions blend improvisation with exacting and intricate melodic material in structures that blur the boundaries between chamber jazz, new music, and experimental music. Her compositions explore extremes of human experience, employing a rich and diverse instrumentation to examine emotional depths of love, grief, and trauma. As a composer-bandleader, her projects reflect her deep commitment to working with musicians with diverse identities and cultural backgrounds, creating space for the artistic expression of her ensemble members.

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Records, seeing the release of approximately three albums per year to support contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk



Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

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