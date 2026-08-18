Kaoru Watanabe Releases New Single "Kumo No Ito" From THE ARCH

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Kaoru Watanabe, the composer and instrumentalist whose work is rooted in traditional Japanese performing arts and infused with experimental and improvisational elements, has released a new single, 'Kumo No Ito (The Spider's Thread),' from his upcoming album, THE ARCH, via New Amsterdam Records in partnership with Figure 8 Recording. The single arrived on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The full album is due September 18, 2026.

'Kumo No Ito (The Spider's Thread)' features the voice of Watanabe's partner Yurie Ito juxtaposed atop a world built from long taiko drum improvisations, whose layers were added slowly and intuitively through a process of additive improvisation. Says Watanabe, 'My taiko are made by the Miyamoto Unosuke Shoten, an eighth-generation drum maker in Tokyo. The large ones are designed to be loud—a musician is drawn to sound the drum with all their energy and strength in order to be heard by the entire village. I love the idea that, with modern technology, we can juxtapose intense drumming with gentle koto, harp, shinobue, piano, and singing. The title of the piece is a reference to the short story by Akutagawa Ryunosuke titled the same. A story of paradise and hell, salvation, damnation, and enlightenment.'

About The Arch

Watanabe is a highly sought-after collaborator, and has worked with such iconic artists as André 3000, Yo-Yo Ma, Wes Anderson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Laurie Anderson, Jason Moran, Rhiannon Giddens, Silkroad Ensemble, and Japanese National Living Treasure Bando Tamasaburo.

Created in deep collaboration with Grammy-Award Winning producer William Brittelle, alongside executive producer Shahzad Ismaily, over the course of a year at Figure 8 as part of its Open Residency program, THE ARCH is a cathartic celebration of a life in music, of transformation and self discovery. The collaboration with Brittelle, who encouraged Watanabe to dig deep into his personal musical history, opened the floodgates for Watanabe to use all of the tools at his disposal during the creation of the album. He explains, 'William opened things up for me and encouraged me to put everything on the table. I began to experiment with sounds, instruments, and compositional tools I normally would not have. This process really allowed me to explore the entirety of my musical being.'

Across the 10 tracks on the record, Watanabe places the vibrant timbres of traditional Japanese instruments (shinobue and ryuteki flutes, taiko drums, narimono percussion instruments, and koto, a 13-string zither) in compositions and jazz improvisations. These traditional instruments are contrasted by the many layers of acoustic and electronic instruments—piano, synthesizers, tenor saxophone, soprano and alto flutes, and harp, all played by Watanabe—which he uses to create a unique and shifting soundworld, never quite settling in one place or time but buoyed by his singular artistic vision.

Album Release Show

Kaoru Watanabe and Charlotte Greve will perform an album release show at Public Records on October 14, 2026.

About Kaoru Watanabe

Composer and instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe's work is rooted in traditional Japanese performing arts and infused with experimental and improvisational elements. His signature skill of merging the music, literature, and aesthetic philosophies of Japan with disparate styles and mediums has made him a highly sought-after collaborator, working with such iconic artists as André 3000, Yo-Yo Ma, Wes Anderson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Laurie Anderson, Jason Moran, and Japanese National Living Treasure Bando Tamasaburo. The son of two St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians, Watanabe studied jazz at the Manhattan School of Music before moving to Japan to study noh-kan flute with Matsuda Hiroyuki and Edo Matsuri Bayashi with Suzuki Kyosuke in Tokyo. He then moved to Sado, a remote island in the Sea of Japan. He undertook a rigorous two-year apprenticeship with the groundbreaking Japanese taiko performing arts ensemble Kodo, where he trained in traditional Japanese folk dancing, singing, drumming, woodworking, tea ceremony, rice farming, Noh, and Kyogen. Watanabe then became the first American to join the ensemble as a performing member, serving as an ambassador of Japanese music on the world's greatest stages and as artistic director of their annual music festival, leading collaborations with luminaries such as Zakir Hussain, Giovanni Hidalgo, and Tamangoh. After a decade in Japan, Watanabe returned to New York to pursue a solo career, collaborating with top artists of their respective genres, such as flamenco dancer Eva Yerbabuena, Mongolian Official State Morin Khuur player Tserendorj, Residente, visual artist Simone Leigh, Rhiannon Giddens, the Sydney Symphony, and the Silkroad Ensemble, and many others, all while championing the essential qualities of Japanese flutes and percussion. In 2024, Watanabe launched Bloodlines Interwoven, a multifaceted commissioning project, festival, and ensemble celebrating heritage, immigration, and diaspora through music, cuisine, and storytelling.

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Records, seeing the release of approximately three albums per year to support contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

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