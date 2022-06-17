Chastity Brown Releases New Album 'Sing To The Walls'

Minneapolis singer/songwriter Chastity Brown has released her new album Sing To The Walls via Red House Records.

The album is already receiving praise from the likes of No Depression who said "With Sing to the Walls, she achieves a singular virtuosity," UNCUT who said Chastity "​​crafted a lush neo-soul palette that ranges from the orchestral of 'Like The Sun' to the funk-rock rhythms of 'Back Seat,'"and Americana Highways who said "Sing To The Walls is a wealth of songs accompanied impressively by proficient musicians, but this is a vocalist's album. Ms. Brown adds all the personality & character."

As the daughter of a blues musician, Chastity Brown was born with an innate ability to channel complex circumstances into beautiful, uplifting songs. But after surviving the isolation of the early pandemic and witnessing the global racial reckoning that manifested itself in the riots mere blocks from her South Minneapolis home, even she is surprised to hear the way her new album Sing To The Walls turned out.

"It's a love album, in a way I didn't plan on," Chastity says.

With the exception of "Golden," a searing indictment of white complacency and a cathartic release of post-uprising rage that comes halfway through the album (and was released in an earlier form in mid-2020), Sing To The Walls is ultimately an album about hope, connection, and love; an ode to the sweetness of life, even amidst a pandemic, even in a city that's experienced so much pain.

"I think it's an audacious response," says Chastity. "Like how funk music came after Malcolm, Martin, and everybody got murdered in the '60s. Then the '70s popped off, and there was funk! This isn't funk, but it's rooted in that same kind of response. I just want to feel good. Straight up."

The album was started in Stockholm, Sweden with revered session drummer and producer Brady Blade and completed at Chastity's own home studio with her longtime drummer Greg Schutte. Additional production and mixing was done by Chris Bell in Austin, Texas.

For the first time, Chastity also served as the lead producer on some of the tracks, and co-producer on all of them. "I just was like, 'why can't I do it?' It maybe meant that some things took longer, but it was like, 'Where am I going now anyway?' The way I've worked since the pandemic began, as far as songwriting and arranging and composing, I've never been so productive," Chastity explains. "Whatever touring life becomes going forward, I want to always carve out writing time. I'm addicted to it. And it's such a cool high."

Tour Dates

6/18: Hey Nonny - Arlington Heights, IL

6/20: The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

6/21: Babeville - Buffalo, NY

6/22: The 443 Social Club & Lounge - Syracuse, NY

6/24: Philadelphia Folk Song Society - Philadelphia, PA

6/25: City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

6/26: The Atlantic BKLN - Brooklyn, NY

6/28: The Tin Pan - Richmond, VA

6/29: The Pinhook - Durham, NC

6/30: Pure Life Studios - LaGrange, GA

7/01: Red Clay Music Foundry - Duluth, GA

7/03: City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

7/05: xBk Live - Des Moines, IA

9/10: Grand Rapids RiverFest - Grand Rapids, MN