Charlotte Dos Santos Shares New Single 'Filha Do Sol'

Charlotte Dos Santos returns with stunningly intricate and sentimental new track "Filha Do Sol," which is taken from her highly anticipated debut album MORFO that is due out October 14th via Because Music.

Interpolating Edu Lobo's "O Açoite Bateu", Charlotte puts her own unique spin on the bossa nova song - a slice of acoustic guitar, strings and a harmonizing chorus in Portuguese that explodes into a percussive frenzy in its final minute - a direct homage to Brazil and her lineage.

Themes of strength and resilience capture the essence of "Filha Do Sol", a single glittered with empowering references to the future. She says, "Filha Do Sol is the most special song to me as it is a song about my heritage dedicated to my family in Brazil. It's a song about myself, having my Norwegian mother's hair, and my father's skin. It's a song about the history of slavery and it's about resilience and empowerment to all people of color as a reminder that we are strong and will always rise again".

The accompanying visualizer for "Filha Do Sol" channels tranquility as Charlotte moves through the scenic landscapes of Norway. Like the song, she incorporates her dual heritage into the visuals with a thrilling capoeira scene, a type of martial art native to Brazil.

Following on from her heartbreak single "Hello Hello", "Filha Do Sol" also accompanies Charlotte's enchanting "Patience" and the upbeat "Away From You" on her highly anticipated debut album MORFO.

Growing up with her Brazilian father and Norwegian mother, Charlotte imbibed music without the limitation of genre. MORFO harks back to that rich archive, casting a warm glow over universal themes from partnership and trust to betrayal. Even when her words are sharp, as on "Bye" or single "Hello Hello", the timbre of Charlotte's voice softens the blow. She also stands more boldly in the footprints walked by her Brazilian ancestors. The result is a body of work steeped in history - both personal and familial - yet timeless.

Ultimately, there are various levels to MORFO. There's the familiarity of love, there's romance, the sensation of falling away from yourself and into the comfort of someone else. And there's the subtlety of percussion and instrumentation that can transport you to another time or place. Charlotte interpolates Brazilian composer Edu Lobo's "O Açoite Bateu" on "Filha Do Sol", a slice of acoustic guitar, strings and a harmonizing chorus in Portuguese that explodes into a percussive frenzy in its final minute - a direct homage to Brazil and her lineage.

This is in many ways a pandemic album, written from spring 2020 into 2021 and when her planned US tour was canceled, she was propelled into a cocoon of writing and rewriting allowing the project to morph from one thing into another as she herself evolved.

Beyond the sonics, the album title and artwork too connects to Brazil via the iridescent blue morpho butterfly native to the Amazon forest. Just as a butterfly journeys from unassuming larva to an airborne marvel, Charlotte incubated this album before it could reveal itself fully to her. She elbowed aside the pressures to be productive for productivity's sake during the pandemic's height. And she trusted herself and her collaborators, Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste) and his Ivor Novello-nominated Gotts Street Park bandmate Tom Henry (Mabel, Rosie Lowe) to share her most personal, exposing work to date

This October Charlotte Dos Santos will bring live performances to fans in cities such as Stockholm, Berlin, Paris and many more including London's Islington Assembly Hall on October 25th. Charlotte has previously sold out venues such as Village Underground and EartH and this will be her first headline tour since having to postpone her US tour in 2020.

LIVE DATES

10/19/2022 - Cosmopolite - Oslo, NO

10/20/2022 - Bar Brooklyn - Stockholm, SE

10/21/2022 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK

10/23/2022 - Lost Horizon - Bristol, UK

10/24/2022 - Deaf Institute - Manchester UK

10/25/2022 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

10/27/2022 - Hasard Ludique - Paris, FR

10/28/2022 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

10/29/2022 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

10/30/2022 - Bird - Rotterdam, NL

11/1/2022 - Jaki - Cologne, DE

11/2/2022 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE

11/3/2022 - Turmzimmer - Hamburg, DE