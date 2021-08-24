Charlie Watts, Drummer For Rolling Stones, Dies At 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Charlie Watts, the iconic drummer for The Rolling Stones, who died this morning at the age of 80.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

Watts had recently withdrawn from the band's upcoming US tour, due to his recovery from an unspecified medical procedure.

Watts was lauded as one of the greatest drummers of his generation, playing for the Rolling Stones for over the course of 50 years. Watts partnered with guitarists Brian Jones and Keith Richards, and singer Mick Jagger, in January 1963, becoming one of the most influential instrumentalists in rock and roll throughout his career.