Charlie Farley Shares New Album 'Found With The Lost'

Arkansas native Charlie Farley has returned with a new 10-track album, Found With The Lost, available for download and stream on all major streaming platforms today via Farley Entertainment/Average Joes Entertainment.

Found With The Lost includes previously released singles such as “Holy Water” featuring Jason Helms and “Halves On A Fish'N Trip” along with new singles like “Home Grown,” “Boy This Man Was,” and title track “Found With The Lost.”

The record arrives as Farley's seventh full-length project, following behind his 2022 release, Long Way Home, which has garnered over 1 million worldwide streams. Boasting a more traditional sound than previous albums, country fans are sure to enjoy the new project from the Midnight Cowboy.

About Charlie Farley:

Charlie Farley is a prominent figure in the country music scene, renowned for his powerful voice and emotionally charged songwriting. Hailing from the Natural State of Arkansas, Farley has been captivating audiences and earning critical acclaim since the release of his debut album, Hog Heaven, in 2014.

His songs tell stories of heartache, hope, and perseverance, and his live performances are known for their energy and authenticity. With over 200 million cumulative streams across his seven albums, Charlie Farley has solidified his status as a top-tier country artist and a streaming powerhouse. Farley's new album, Found With The Lost, is available now for purchase and stream on all major platforms.