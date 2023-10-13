Charlie Farley Shares New Album 'Found With The Lost'

Charlie Farley's latest album 'Found With The Lost' now available for streaming.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Charlie Farley Shares New Album 'Found With The Lost'

Arkansas native Charlie Farley has returned with a new 10-track album, Found With The Lost, available for download and stream on all major streaming platforms today via Farley Entertainment/Average Joes Entertainment.

Found With The Lost includes previously released singles such as “Holy Water” featuring Jason Helms and “Halves On A Fish'N Trip” along with new singles like “Home Grown,” “Boy This Man Was,” and title track “Found With The Lost.”

The record arrives as Farley's seventh full-length project, following behind his 2022 release, Long Way Home, which has garnered over 1 million worldwide streams. Boasting a more traditional sound than previous albums, country fans are sure to enjoy the new project from the Midnight Cowboy.

About Charlie Farley:

Charlie Farley is a prominent figure in the country music scene, renowned for his powerful voice and emotionally charged songwriting. Hailing from the Natural State of Arkansas, Farley has been captivating audiences and earning critical acclaim since the release of his debut album, Hog Heaven, in 2014.

His songs tell stories of heartache, hope, and perseverance, and his live performances are known for their energy and authenticity. With over 200 million cumulative streams across his seven albums, Charlie Farley has solidified his status as a top-tier country artist and a streaming powerhouse. Farley's new album, Found With The Lost, is available now for purchase and stream on all major platforms.



Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single dopamine Photo
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

Rising artist mehro returns with a dreamy new single “dopamine,” which is released alongside a self-directed music video that follows mehro aimlessly floating through an empty amusement park. The new song flows effortlessly from one cascading melody into the next, giving way to mehro's desperate plea to rediscover the joy he once felt. 

Miko Marks Releases Single Jubilee Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers Photo
Miko Marks Releases Single 'Jubilee' Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers

MIKO MARKS releases single 'Jubilee' featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers and makes an appearance at Grand Ole Opry tonight. The Tennesseean praises the track for its redemptive arc and potential for success.

New Rules Drop New Single Ghost Town Photo
New Rules Drop New Single 'Ghost Town'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released new single “Ghost Town.” The captivating track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop. Written by New Rules and John Ryan [One Direction, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter], “Ghost Town” laments the demise of a relationship and the feeling of abandonment that comes after.

Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song Photo
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song

Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz is sharing a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas' most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh), had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded and a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
