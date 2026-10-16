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Charissa Hoffman Releases Debut LP HORIZON With Béla Fleck

The album, produced by John Mailander, draws from Hoffman's personal experiences and features stellar guest musicianship.

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Charissa Hoffman Releases Debut LP HORIZON With Béla Fleck

Charissa Hoffman has released her debut LP, Horizon, out now. While Hoffman's instrumental prowess is one of her calling cards—she was the first ukulele principal to be accepted at Berklee School of Music—her songwriting is the underlying star of the new album. Drawing from personal experiences with family history, a religious upbringing, and pursuing a singular musical path, Hoffman dreams that all the songs on Horizon will help other listeners find connection through music in the same way that her younger self experienced.

'I think a lot of folks go through this phase of figuring out who they are, apart from their parents, by listening to music. If someone hears this record and it resonates with them in the same way that those records resonated with me, then it's a success,' she says.

Produced by John Mailander, Horizon features guest spots from the likes of Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn, Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), and Nina de Vitry (Noah Kahan).

Hoffman will take the stage at Nashville's Analog at Hutton Hotel for a hometown Horizon release show on November 9th with Kristin Andreassen and special guests. Tickets are available at charissahoffman.com.

About Charissa Hoffman

Songwriter and instrumentalist Charissa Hoffman is looking through the clouds of the past and emerging with a fresh perspective on her thoughtful debut album, Horizon. A sixth-generation musician, Hoffman is eager to show audiences just how versatile the ukulele is. The fascination with the instrument carried her from Nashville, where she grew up, to Boston, where she was the first ukulele principal to be accepted at Berklee School of Music. Produced by John Mailander, Horizon includes special guests such as Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn, Chris Eldridge, and Nina de Vitry.

Horizon Tracklist

Forward Motion

If I Could Fly

Who Am I

Kitchenette

Love Is An Ocean

Natchez Trace Bridge

Wind Beneath My Wings

St. Joseph

Parallel Lines

Tour Dates

November 9 - Nashville, TN

November 14 - Durham, NC

November 15 - Wilmington, NC

November 17 - Brooklyn, NY

November 18 - Salisbury, MD

November 20 - Troy, NY

November 21 - Providence, RI

For ticket information please visit charissahoffman.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Charissa Hoffman Releases Ukulele Single "Kitchenette" Ahead of HORIZON LP
Charissa Hoffman Releases Ukulele Single "Kitchenette" Ahead of HORIZON LP
9/3/2026
Charissa Hoffman to Release Debut Album HORIZON
Charissa Hoffman to Release Debut Album HORIZON
8/13/2026
Charissa Hoffman Releases 'Love Is an Ocean' with Béla Fleck
Charissa Hoffman Releases 'Love Is an Ocean' with Béla Fleck
9/25/2026


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