Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'

The new album will be released this fall.

Jul. 21, 2022  

In just a few short years, Compton's Channel Tres has achieved something few artists even set out to do: He created a lane for himself.

House music may be experiencing a mainstream resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space-he's ahead of the curve. Today, the multi-hyphenate producer and singer announces his debut full-length Real Cultural s, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house - out this fall on Godmode.

To herald the arrival of Real Cultural s, Channel Tres shares a seriously funky, 70s-infused single, "Just Can't Get Enough." Embodying the glam and decadence of the decade, he talks up his "custom cufflinks" and "gator shoes" over jubilant production that samples legendary soul man Teddy Pendergrass.

Additionally, following on the heels of his debut Coachella performance, a showstopping set at NYC's Gov Ball, and a host of summer festival stops, the west coast polymath announces his largest North American headline tour to date where he will make stops at Brooklyn Steel in New York City and Emo's in Austin. Spotify presale to kick off 11AM local time today, and general tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10AM local time here.

Recent releases "Acid In My Blood" and "Ganzfeld Experiment" served as the first installment of Channel's new vision of Compton dance music and upcoming album - a harder, more techno-inspired record for his day-one fans.

"Compton house" is his invention, a blend of the rhythms of Chicago house and Detroit techno with the snarl of West Coast rap. It's proven to be an irresistible formula. His deep Barry White-like voice has found fans in everyone from Tyler, The Creator to Elton John to Barack Obama. He's toured the world with artists like Robyn, Vince Staples, Disclosure, and Toro y Moi. His music has soundtracked Apple commercials, HBO series, Paris runway shows, and major motion pictures.

Real Cultural s arrives later in 2022 on Godmode, the company behind artists like JPEGMAFIA and Yaeji.

For Channel, music is about reconnecting with his own history, whether it's in his lyrics, or through the influences and musical history he uncovers in his productions. "My dad is from Chicago," explains Channel of how he first arrived at dance music. "House music was created there, and over time the music got lost in translation.

So, when I studied it and I saw that it was African-American people and Latinos and the LGBTQ community I got really inspired by it." As a producer, Channel has a preternatural ability to absorb his musical influences and create something new.

Listen to the new single here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

!! = NEWLY ANNOUNCED HEADLINE DATES

7/24 - Shambhala Festival - Salmo, BC

8/5 - Vortex Festival - Denver, CO

8/10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

8/12 - Summer Well - Buftea, Romania

8/13 - Three Days of O - Copenhagen, Denmark

8/14 - Baou - Marseille, France (DJ Set)

8/18 - Frequency Festival - St. Pölten, Austria

8/19 - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

8/20 - Lowlands - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

8/27 - All Points East - London, UK

8/28 - Rock en Seine - Saint-Cloud, France

9/4 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL

9/25 - Portola Festival - San Francisco, CA

9/27 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ !!

9/28 - Electric Playhouse - Albuquerque, NM !!

9/30 - Emo's - Austin, TX !!

10/1 - The Echo - Dallas, TX !!

10/2 - Warehouse Live - Studio - Houston, TX !!

10/4 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA !!

10/6 - Leland City Club - Detroit, MI !!

10/7 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON !!

10/8 - S.A.T. - Montreal, QC !!

10/11 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA !!

10/13 - Ai - Washington D.C. !!

10/14 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY !!

11/11 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/16 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/18 - The Dome at Sydney Showground - Sydney, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/24 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, Australia (w/ Flume)

12/6 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA !!

12/7 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA !!

12/10 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA !!

12/14 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR !!

12/15 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA !!

12/16 - Celebrities Nightclub, Vancouver, BC !!

