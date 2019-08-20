Chad 'The Professor' Rico Drops Final Four Lessons with the Last Single Releases From '12 Weeks of Summer'

Rapping math professor Chad Rico is prepping for quarterly semester exams with the release of the final four singles from his "12 Weeks of Summer" hip hop music project on Gold & Gems Records. The last assignments include "Still Wit It," August 9; "Success with the Shade" on August 17;"Wonder," on August 23 and "Sleep in the Phantom" on August 30. Rico's "12 Weeks of Summer" has really added up, bringing the sum total of this musical equation to a blast summation!

Altering the geometry of the rap game, Chad Rico enters the music classroom as an entrepreneur, financial analyst, clothing manufacturer/designer, filmmaker and world traveler. When he dropped his first EP "Myth" last year with the single and wildly popular video, "New Level," many expected the teacher to take his books and go home. Instead the academian displayed higher learning and dropped a new track every single week of this simmering vacation season.

A Belizean American, Chad's legend began at birth when he was born in Los Angeles, in the same hospital and at the same time as Grammy Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar. Currently repping for the Bay Area, Chad's family relocated to Northern California where he now resides. The esteemed University of California Berkeley alumni attended the University on an academic scholarship at the age of 16! With a B.A. in African American Studies and Applied Math, and a master's in mathematics from San Francisco State University, Chad also spent eight months in London in a Regents College Graduate Business Program. The intentional student turned professor has taught math at Contra Costa College, City College San Francisco, Berkeley City College and College of Alameda. The 32-year old has traveled to over 35 countries. In addition to his music company Gold & Gems, he owns and has operated his Gold & Gems clothing business for the past six years.

Students can cram the past single assignments as research for the final exam at https://www.goldandgemsrecords.com/12weeksofsummer.html

Listen to "Still Wit It ft. Mac Reem" here:





