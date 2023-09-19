Cel NoLackin Releases New Single 'NoLackin Flow'

Cel NoLackin has delivered one anthem after another, including "NOLACKIN!," "11:11" (prod. Southside), and "Bald Heads" (feat. Doe Boy).

Primed for a major breakthrough, buzzing rap phenom Cel NoLackin serves up a stunning and slick new music video for his latest single entitled “NoLackin Flow” out today via LLC4 Records/Capitol Records.

On the track, a propulsive up-tempo groove sets the pace right out of the gate. Cel NoLackin weaves together rhymes with expert precision, poise, and passion. With uncontainable energy, his fiery flow practically explodes on impact. The accompanying visual only amplifies the vibe on-screen.

Ultimately, “NoLackin Flow” has all the makings of a signature anthem from Cel NoLackin.

He continues a recent hot streak as the song serves as a successor to the fan favorite “Told U,” which continues gaining traction. Of course, “Told U” landed in the wake of his fan favorite 2023 Youngest In Charge LP. Highlighted by features from Doe Boy and Trench Baby, it has just begun to pick up steam on DSPs. “Nuketown,” in particular, has maintained this momentum.

Cel NoLackin has delivered one anthem after another, including “NOLACKIN!,” “11:11” (prod. Southside), and “Bald Heads” (feat. Doe Boy). Beyond millions of views, he also received co-signs from EST Gee, Trench Baby, OG Three NBA, and many more.

Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come from Cel NoLackin.



