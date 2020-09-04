CeCe Winans Releases New Single 'Never Lost' Today

Watch the new lyric video below.

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans, is thrilled to release her new single "Never Lost" today, worldwide at all digital outlets. The timely and inspirational song is the debut single from Winans' upcoming, highly-anticipated live worship album, her first non-holiday release since 2017. Also premiering today, is Winans' stunning Calvin Nowell & Travis Flynn directed lyric video for "Never Lost," which was filmed at Rocketown in Nashville, TN.

Winans says, "The message of this song is so powerful. With so much going on in the world, the prayer for 'Never Lost' is to encourage and remind us that God is undefeated! Let's continue to trust in Him like never before!"

Featuring commanding lyrics such as "You Can Do All Things But Fail/Cause You've Never Lost A Battle/No You've Never Lost A Battle/And I Know/I Know/You Never Will," "Never Lost" was written by Steven Furtick, Chris Brown and Tiffany Hammer and produced by Kyle Lee.

As one of the most honored and beloved gospel artists in the industry, Winans has influenced generations of musicians over the course of her storied career. Overall, in her musical journey, she has won 12 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. She has produced 11 albums and sold more than 17 million records worldwide. Winans has also been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. In addition to being a lead voice of unity in the music community Winans and her husband, Alvin Love II, have also co-pastored the Nashville Life Church since its inception in 2012.

