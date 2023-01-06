Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caye Shares New Single 'A Door'

Caye's debut album was released on February 2.

Jan. 06, 2023  

LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye (pronounced KAI), shares his brand-new single, "A DOOR." Written and produced by Caye himself, "A DOOR" is a laid back, atmospheric track that meditates on how we should take time to slow down and reflect on ourselves and find a door inside our hearts that can lead us to that inner peace we're all striving for.

"This song is a meditation in itself. It's an inward reflection talking about time, and slowing down in such a fast paced world," says Caye. "Many of us are always looking for shortcuts to find that greener grass, but in reality, the door that will lead you to peace and happiness is on the inside."

"A DOOR" follows the previously released tracks - "LOSE SLEEP," "SCARS," "MILFORD SOUND," "DOPAMINE," "SOME LAKES" and "WE LOVE PT. 1" - which will be featured on his upcoming debut album, We Love, out February 2nd, 2023. The tracks have been well received, garnering attention from the likes of OnesToWatch, Spinning Thoughts, Aipate, Wolf In A Suit and more.

For the first time in his career, Caye is leaning into what makes him unique, instead of shying away from it. On both a musical and personal level, We Love reflects Caye's own experiences as a creative and as a person. With this project, he feels at home singing over wavy didgeridoo lines, sultry piano, and rock inspired production, but it's the lyrics, themes, and genre-less blend of influences that truly capture who he's evolved into as an artist today.

Coming up, Caye will be heading out on his first ever headlining tour. Kicking off in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1st at The Moroccan Lounge, the tour will visit 10 cities across the US including San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, DC and New York, NY before wrapping in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, April 1st at Milkboy. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE and see below for a full list of dates.

Based in Santa Monica, Caye is an artist/producer/songwriter with an evocative falsetto and a gift for melodic improvisation. He's been steadily winning fans across the US and around the world since breaking onto the scene in 2015.

Building on his classical training by experimenting with jazz, hip hop, calypso, and reggae, Caye defies genre to create a signature sound that is all his own. Inspired by the creative freedom of Bon Iver, the soul-moving rhythms of Bob Marley, and the lyrical genius of Kanye West, Caye creates music that's as captivating as it is technically complex.

Caye has always felt at home behind the console and began by rapping over his beats-earning Wiz Khalifa's attention and ultimately a feature from him on Caye's single "Easy". Throughout the years, bars transformed to choruses and verses, as Caye honed his vocal control, range, and his now signature falsetto. In addition to producing all his own records, Caye has continued to hone his sound by producing for Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, and Abhi the Nomad.

In 2020, he set out on an artistic exploration, traveling to remote regions of California with his instruments, art supplies, and a band of like-minded creatives. The last 2+ years have culminated in a full-length LP that thrives on headphones and speakers but is best experienced when improvised live-in the same method it was written. Grounded in his love for the steel drum, We Love explores Caye's excellence across instruments that create music that's emotionally engaging and spectacularly cinematic.

2022 promises to be his biggest year yet, which will introduce his expansive new sound to his ever-growing audience. The full album, We Love, will be released as singles, with a new one out each month for the rest of the year. He intends to continue spreading inspiration and building his reputation, with live shows beginning early in 2023.

TOUR DATES

3/1/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

3/3/23 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

3/7/23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

3/9/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

3/10/23 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

3/11/23 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

3/25/23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/30/23 - Washington, DC - Jammin Java

3/31/23 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

4/1/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy


