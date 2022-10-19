Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cavetown Releases New Single 'Frog'

Their new album will be released on November 4.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Multi-RIAA Platinum and Gold certified singer/songwriter and producer Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, releases the third single, "frog" from his upcoming album worm food out November 4th. The single, along with a music video directed by Skinner, is available everywhere now via Sire Records.

"frog" and the corresponding music video continue to embody the dreamy bedroom-pop aesthetic that Cavetown is known for. The video, directed by Skinner, depicts the lead singer and his woodland instrument-playing band surrounded by a mossy forest as well as, of course, frogs.

On "frog," Cavetown shares, "'frog' is about my girlfriend! We were both too shy to ask each other to be boyfriend and girlfriend, so one day I showed her a frog meme that said 'GF stands for girl-frog and BF stands for boy-frog' and I said 'that's us!' She makes me feel better when I'm too inside my head and helps me remember to be present with the ones I care about."

He continues, "The frog synth is a combo of logic synths that I mixed together and was really fun to create. Similar to "1994", I thought about how the synth sounds would translate live and how people could hop around during the frog solo. I used to play a melodica at shows, which would have had a similar effect as the frog synth, but then we'd have to retune the entire set, so the melodica was retired for now."

The first full length album since 2020's Sleepyhead, Cavetown delivers his most elaborately realized body of work to date on worm food, shaping his idiosyncratic storytelling into songs that ultimately give voice to our own most intimate emotions. As with all his output, Skinner produced the album on his own at his home studio, holing up in his garage and infusing his understated alt-pop with a powerful new vitality.

"frog" marks skinners third single from worm food following "Fall In Love With A Girl" with beabadoobee, which was featured in Billboard's "The 25 Best Pride Songs of 2022 (So Far)" earlier this year, and "1994" which has gained nearly 3 million streams since its release.

In alignment with the release of "frog," Skinner has announced the formation of the This Is Home Project. The foundation's aim is to donate to various organizations to empower and support LGBTQ+ youth. This Is Home Project and Cavetown have selected five organizations to kick off the donations, including Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project (BLMP), True Colors United, Trans Lifeline, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, and Stonewall. Over the next three years, This Is Home Project will donate a minimum of $1 million.

Skinner shares, "I'm so excited to finally share this with u!!! For the past year, I've been working on something special called the This Is Home Project. I wanted to create a way to better support young LGBTQ+ people who are in need of financial help and resources, both on an individual and community-wide scale. I'm also aiming to bring more funding to foundations whose sole focus is providing access to LGBTQ+ youth for physical and mental healthcare, safe housing, and a whole bunch more. u can learn lots more at tihp.cave.town!!!"

This summer Cavetown opened for Bleachers at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, following a US Tour that wrapped up in May. With over 50,000 tickets sold, Skinner sold out venues across the country including the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Terminal 5 in New York City. He is currently on a headline tour in Europe and the UK and has sold out his largest headline show to date in London at the Eventim Apollo, with over 5,000 fans attending.

Watch the new music video here:

Cavetown Tour Dates

2022 TOUR DATES

October 19 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

October 21 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

October 23 - Palladium Club - Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT

October 24 - Velky Sal Lucerna - Prague, Czech Republic

October 25 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

October 27 - Alcatraz B - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

October 29 - Exil - Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

October 30 - KUZ - Mainz, Germany - SOLD OUT

November 1 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

November 3 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, the Netherlands - SOLD OUT

November 4 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, the Netherlands - SOLD OUT

November 5 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

November 7 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

November 8 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

2023 TOUR DATES

February 14 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, England

February 15 - O2 Academy Leeds - Leeds, United Kingdom

February 16 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

February 18 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

February 19 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, Scotland - SOLD OUT

February 20 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, Scotland

February 22 - The Corn Exchange - Cambridge, England

March 3 - Blackberry Auditoriume - Mexico City, Mexico




