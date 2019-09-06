Cat Dealers Share Two New Tracks

One of Brazil's most prolific dance music acts, Cat Dealers, round out festival season with two main stage gems, releasing an amped-up remix of Sam Feldt's 'Post Malone' as well as a bass-fuelled collaboration with Australia's own Will Sparks in the shape of 'Party Everyday'. Demonstrating their relentless production output, both tracks are available to stream and download now.

Turning their hand to one of the hottest tracks of the summer, Cat Dealers deliver a boisterous edit of 'Post Malone', transforming the chilled dance anthem into an energetic rave phenomenon. Retaining much of RANI'S enticingly smooth vocal line for its opening segment, the rising stars harness the youthful essence of Sam Feldt's original. As the track develops, the use of risers and vocal chopped stabs make for an intense build up that quickly alters the track's motive. With an earth-shattering drop, the brothers introduce a commanding synth that moves eerily in semi-tonal steps, underlined by a trap-inspired bassline.

Exercising a level of versatility that we have come to know and love from Luigi and Pedrão, 'Party Everyday' is a dancefloor destroyer that unites the worlds of Melbourne Bounce and Brazilian Bass. Produced alongside one of Australia's leading electronic music exports, Will Sparks, the collaboration delivers on peak-time rave synths and rolling riffs, which will work wonders in both artists future live performances.



Boasting over 3.6 million monthly Spotify listeners, Cat Dealers have grown to become one of the most successful electronic production duos to emerge from Brazil's vibrant music scene. Performing at some of the globe's most prestigious festivals this summer, and working with an array of the world's most in-demand talent from across the dance music spectrum, the dynamic pair continue to push Brazil and its plethora of emerging producers to the forefront of the International dance music circuit.





