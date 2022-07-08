Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Now Available on Vinyl

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones, will be released on purple vinyl today (Friday, July 8). The new album, released June 10, is Underwood's 10th album (including all nine of her studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) to debut in the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.

Underwood just returned from the UK, where she promoted Denim & Rhinestones and made worldwide headlines joining Guns N' Roses onstage for two songs during each of their July 1 and 2 shows at the UK's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While in London, Underwood appeared on ITV's Lorraine, and recorded interviews with Absolute Radio and BBC Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and The Country Show with Bob Harris, which included a special in-studio performance. She also appeared at an intimate invitation-only Q&A for a select group of media and lucky fans.

Denim & Rhinestones purple vinyl is available HERE. Signed CD Box Sets and Signed Vinyl Box Sets are also available now, which includes an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, album slip mat, and signed photo card in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. A cassette version is also available on August 5.

Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, joined by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. For more information, go here.

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller.

She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023.

Her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced with David Garcia, is out now, and the first single from the album, "Ghost Story" is climbing the charts. Carrie recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

