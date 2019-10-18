Caroline Jones Releases CHASIN' ME EP

Following the announcement of new tour dates in support of legendary artist Trisha Yearwood, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones today released her highly-anticipated EP Chasin' Me, of which she penned every track except for "All of the Boys," co-written with mentor Zac Brown, and "Gulf Coast Girl," written for her by celebrated music icons Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally. Similar to her last album Bare Feet, Jones performed the majority of instruments, and co-produced with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake. Chasin' Me is available now to stream and purchase across digital platforms HERE.

Described by Billboard as a "rom-com in the making," the official video for title track "Chasin' Me" has garnered over 5 million impressions across platforms since its April release, and claimed #1 spots on both CMT.com's 12 Pack Countdown and Taste of Country's "Country Video Countdown" with its cinematic, cross-country love story. The 6-track EP listing also features a brand new rendition of Jones' foot-stomping anthem "Tough Guys," which made a high-energy debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

The independent artist has had an eventful 2019 touring with Zac Brown Band for the third consecutive year, joining Kenny Chesney for his 21-date Songs for the Saints tour, performing with CAM, and opening a slew of dates for Vince Gill, among other performances. Caroline will round out the year by joining an all-star female cast in support of Trisha Yearwood's Every Girl on Tour, and then will make her debut with the Grand Ole Opry on November 16th as the legendary Nashville venue travels to the Ryman Auditorium for the holiday season. Full list of tour dates below:

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 19 - Five Star Stadium (Mercer VS. VMI) - Macon, GA

Nov 2 - The Hangout - Gulf Shores, AL

Nov 8 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI - Trisha Yearwood

Nov 9 - Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis, MN - Trisha Yearwood

Nov 16 - Grand Ole Opry (Ryman Auditorium) - Nashville, TN

CHASIN' ME Track List:

Chasin' Me Tough Guys (Remix) All of the Boys God Made Me The Line Gulf Coast Girl (ft. Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Nelson & Mac McAnally)

