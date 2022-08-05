GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases new single "Beach House" from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. "Beach House" is available now at all digital retailers.

Produced by Alex Hope, and co-written by Jepsen, Hope and Nate Cyphert, "Beach House" is an all-too-real account of the wild unpredictability of app-based dating.

In a departure from the lush and airy atmosphere of "Western Wind" (a May release accompanied by a quietly stunning video), the dance-ready anthem unfolds in throbbing beats and glistening textures as Jepsen details a series of dating mishaps and disappointments in the song's verses.

After making a passionate plea for transparency from her potential suitors, Jepsen then enlists a lineup of male backing vocalists in delivering the glorious punchline of a chorus: "I got a beach house in Malibu and I'm probably gonna hurt your feelings." Both irresistibly honest and wickedly funny, "Beach House" ultimately cements Jepsen's legacy as one of pop history's sharpest narrators of the endless nuances of love and relationships.

Earlier this week Jepsen announced the release date for her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time, which will be released October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order HERE.

Jepsen will give fans a taste of the new album when she hits the road next month on her The So Nice Tour. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Listen to "Beach House" here: