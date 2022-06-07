Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 'So Nice' North American Headline Tour Dates

Multi-platinum GRAMMY®, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces a fall North American headline tour.

Her first North American headline tour since 2019, The So Nice Tour will kick off September 24th at MTELUS in Montreal, QC and will make stops at marquee venues including Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Empress Of will support tour dates from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5 with her forthcoming EP Save Me out June 24.

Artist presale is Wednesday, June 8 at 10am local time. Fans can register for artist presale codes on Jepsen's tour dates page here. General on sale is Friday, June 10 at 10am local time. Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition's work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Two already announced co-headline dates with Bleachers; September 21 in Cleveland, OH and September 22 in Toronto, ON, are already on sale and precedes The So NiceTour. Jepsen will also make a stop in Austin on October 7 for the Austin City Limits Festival. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

Jepsen's The So Nice Tour announce follows the May release of her highly anticipated single "Western Wind", and the accompanying video, which Jepsen first performed during her set at Coachella.

Co-written by Jepsen and Rostam Batmanglij, "Western Wind" continues a collaboration the two musicians first kicked off with E*MO*TION. A major creative milestone for Jepsen, E*MO*TION inspired in-depth analysis from cultural critics and landed on multiple year-end "best of" lists including Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, NPR, and many more. Released in 2019, her follow-up album Dedicated covered even more musical and emotional ground.

Working with a crew of trusted songwriters and producers (among them John Hill, Jack Antonoff, Captain Cuts, Patrik Berger, and her longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe), Jepsen indulged in more sonic experimentation than she had in the past. She returned the following May with a gift for her fans: Dedicated Side B, a buoyant set of dance-floor tunes that affirmed her status as pop's undefeatable ambassador of love. Much more to come from Carly Rae Jepsen in 2022.

Below is a complete list of North American tour dates for Carly Rae Jepsen. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 - Washington DC - The Anthem

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Oct. 4 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 7 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 - Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom