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Carly Rae Jepsen Releases DAY AND NIGHT (CONTINUED); 2027 Tour Kicks Off April 15

The expanded album includes eight new tracks split evenly between DAY AND NIGHT editions, while the accompanying headline tour will visit 26 cities across North America.

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Carly Rae Jepsen Releases DAY AND NIGHT (CONTINUED); 2027 Tour Kicks Off April 15

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen released an expanded version of her new album Day and Night today via Interscope Records. Day and Night (Continued) contains eight new original songs – four for day and four for night.

Continuing the B-sides tradition of giving fans more music, Day and Night (Continued) includes focus song 'Love Depressed' as a night track, as well as 'Reaching for a Star' and 'Yes' which were both included on the Japanese edition of the 'Day and Night' CD but will now be released globally on DSPs.

A vinyl version of Day and Night (Continued) will be released exclusively as part of Record Store Day Black Friday 2026, available for fans at indie retailers Friday, November 27. More information at recordstoreday.com.

Last week Jepsen announced her 2027 North American headline tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the Carly Rae Jepsen - Day and Night Tour kicks off on Thursday, April 15 at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, AB and makes stops in 26 cities including her first-ever headlining shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping up in Montreal at MTELUS on Saturday, May 29. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit carlyraemusic.com.

Tracklist

DISC 1

1. After All

2. Habits of Creatures

3. Versailles

4. On Wires

5. Blue Skies

6. Burning Heart

7. Wild Child

8. Good Fine Alright

9. Something Tragic

10. Soft

11. Lonely Side of the Bed

12. Just a Little Walk on the Moon

13. Reaching for a Star

14. Sixteen and Rising

15. Wedding Season

16. Lullaby

DISC 2

1. Never Let a Good Thing Die

2. Amalfi Coast

3. Patience Power Passion

4. Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor

5. Motivation

6. You Don't Know How It Feels

7. Near or Far

8. Diver

9. Hold Me to the Light

10. That's Just Me

11. No Labels, I Love You

12. Super Sage

13. Yes

14. Muscle Memory

15. Love Depressed

16. In Pure Faith

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso


Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso
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