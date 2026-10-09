Carly Rae Jepsen Releases DAY AND NIGHT (CONTINUED); 2027 Tour Kicks Off April 15

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen released an expanded version of her new album Day and Night today via Interscope Records. Day and Night (Continued) contains eight new original songs – four for day and four for night.

Continuing the B-sides tradition of giving fans more music, Day and Night (Continued) includes focus song 'Love Depressed' as a night track, as well as 'Reaching for a Star' and 'Yes' which were both included on the Japanese edition of the 'Day and Night' CD but will now be released globally on DSPs.

A vinyl version of Day and Night (Continued) will be released exclusively as part of Record Store Day Black Friday 2026, available for fans at indie retailers Friday, November 27. More information at recordstoreday.com.

Last week Jepsen announced her 2027 North American headline tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the Carly Rae Jepsen - Day and Night Tour kicks off on Thursday, April 15 at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, AB and makes stops in 26 cities including her first-ever headlining shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping up in Montreal at MTELUS on Saturday, May 29. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit carlyraemusic.com.

Tracklist

DISC 1

1. After All

2. Habits of Creatures

3. Versailles

4. On Wires

5. Blue Skies

6. Burning Heart

7. Wild Child

8. Good Fine Alright

9. Something Tragic

10. Soft

11. Lonely Side of the Bed

12. Just a Little Walk on the Moon

13. Reaching for a Star

14. Sixteen and Rising

15. Wedding Season

16. Lullaby

DISC 2

1. Never Let a Good Thing Die

2. Amalfi Coast

3. Patience Power Passion

4. Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor

5. Motivation

6. You Don't Know How It Feels

7. Near or Far

8. Diver

9. Hold Me to the Light

10. That's Just Me

11. No Labels, I Love You

12. Super Sage

13. Yes

14. Muscle Memory

15. Love Depressed

16. In Pure Faith

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso



Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 15 Hrs 57 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me