Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will embark on a North American tour, expected to be the hottest ticket this summer. A continuation of 2019's Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S. The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off June 19th in San Diego and will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29th in Tampa.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets Wednesday, February 26th at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Santana, and his band (which also features Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana) will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks and some incredible surprises. Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music's most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalogue that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.
"It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!", says Santana. "I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow...with energy!"
"We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show," said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey. "We're going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they'll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"
This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his revolutionary, multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana's 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles "Smooth" and "Maria Maria" and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.
Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. EWF's music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide and forever changed the history of music.
MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Banc of California Stadium
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|George, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 01, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Friday, July 03, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Sunday July 05, 2020
|Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Tuesday, July 07, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
|Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Thursday, August 06, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Saturday, August 08, 2020
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sunday, August 09, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds