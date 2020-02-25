Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour

Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will embark on a North American tour, expected to be the hottest ticket this summer. A continuation of 2019's Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S. The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off June 19th in San Diego and will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29th in Tampa.

Santana, and his band (which also features Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana) will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks and some incredible surprises. Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music's most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalogue that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.

"It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!", says Santana. "I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow...with energy!"

"We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show," said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey. "We're going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they'll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"

This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his revolutionary, multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana's 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles "Smooth" and "Maria Maria" and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. EWF's music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide and forever changed the history of music.

MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, June 19, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, June 20, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Friday, June 26, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Saturday, June 27, 2020 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 01, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Friday, July 03, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday July 05, 2020 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tuesday, July 07, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 08, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Friday, July 10, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Saturday, July 11, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, July 12, 2020 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds Wednesday, August 05, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park Thursday, August 06, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Saturday, August 08, 2020 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, August 09, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Friday, August 14, 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, August 15, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, August 16, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Thursday, August 20, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Saturday, August 22, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sunday, August 23, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Friday, August 28, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds Saturday, August 29, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds





