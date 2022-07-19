Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Career Woman and Small Crush Team Up for New Single 'Sleep In'

Career Woman and Small Crush Team Up for New Single 'Sleep In'

“Sleep In” is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Career Woman, the alt-indie solo project of California native Melody Caudill, today released the somber but driving new single, "Sleep In," out today via Lauren Records. An infectious drum beat from Small Crush's Jackson Felton is compounded by the tandem harmonies of Caudill and Logan Hammon, also from Small Crush, who has her own verse in the song.

"Sleep In" explores the juxtaposition of the chaos Caudill lived through the last few years and the time it allowed for personal growth. In the single, Caudill and Hammon sing, "Is it wrong to wish that I was still asleep / when I've got so much going for me?" Caudill wrote "Sleep In" while going through quarantine, and said, "Things in my personal life were going pretty well, new music and educational opportunities were opening up to me, but I felt stuck because I had to experience it all from my bedroom."

The song's heady lyrics are reflected in its sound. Hammon's backing vocals and supporting verse are beautifully haunting and a perfect match for Career Woman's vulnerable vibes and dreamy indie sound. Felton, who also recorded bass and lead guitar, lends his kindred energy to the fuzzed-out track.

"Sleep In" is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Career Woman is the alt-indie project of young Melody Caudill, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Caudill began releasing music as a young teen with her appropriately titled debut EP, Thirteen, which captured adolescent life with the grace and eloquence of a much older person.

Now, at 18 years of age, Caudill hasn't stopped writing. Her voice-memo app is home to thousands of entries going back to the very beginning of her love for composing. Her dreamy alt-indie sound has been inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Frankie Cosmos, and Soccer Mommy.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: 0752am



