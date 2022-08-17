Career Woman & Small Crush Release Second Single 'Unfun'

Career Woman, the alt-indie project of 18-year-old Melody Caudill, today released "Unfun" via Lauren Records, the second single to feature Logan Hammon and Jackson Felton of Bay Area indie rock band Small Crush.

"Unfun"'s driving rhythm and a lead guitar from Felton punctuates the vulnerability in Caudill's lyrics. Always finding meaning in the mundane, Caudill wrote "Unfun" at a child's birthday party when she found moments to sneak away and think.

The track explores the weight of being a people-pleaser and a perfectionist plus the inevitable burnout that comes with it. "And every time I talk to someone / I feel like I have to be / the smartest and most well-spoken person / that they've ever seen / and even when I'm all alone I still don't feel like me," sings Caudill in the track.

"This is probably my favorite song I've ever written because it's the most honest and I got to record it with members of Small Crush, a band that I really admire as a musician," Caudill said about the single. Like their previous collaboration, "Sleep In," Career Woman and Small Crush come together in "Unfun" to create a song made out of the liminal spaces younger generations have been haunting as the last few years of crisis have adjusted what a traditional coming-of-age looks like.

"Unfun" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Career Woman is the alt-indie project of young Melody Caudill, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Caudill began releasing music as a young teen with her appropriately titled debut EP, Thirteen, which captured adolescent life with the grace and eloquence of a much older person.

Now, at 18 years of age, Caudill hasn't stopped writing. Her voice-memo app is home to thousands of entries going back to the very beginning of her love for composing. Her dreamy alt-indie sound has been inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Frankie Cosmos, and Soccer Mommy.

Listen to the new single here: