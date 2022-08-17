Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Career Woman & Small Crush Release Second Single 'Unfun'

Career Woman & Small Crush Release Second Single 'Unfun'

“Unfun” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Career Woman, the alt-indie project of 18-year-old Melody Caudill, today released "Unfun" via Lauren Records, the second single to feature Logan Hammon and Jackson Felton of Bay Area indie rock band Small Crush.

"Unfun"'s driving rhythm and a lead guitar from Felton punctuates the vulnerability in Caudill's lyrics. Always finding meaning in the mundane, Caudill wrote "Unfun" at a child's birthday party when she found moments to sneak away and think.

The track explores the weight of being a people-pleaser and a perfectionist plus the inevitable burnout that comes with it. "And every time I talk to someone / I feel like I have to be / the smartest and most well-spoken person / that they've ever seen / and even when I'm all alone I still don't feel like me," sings Caudill in the track.

"This is probably my favorite song I've ever written because it's the most honest and I got to record it with members of Small Crush, a band that I really admire as a musician," Caudill said about the single. Like their previous collaboration, "Sleep In," Career Woman and Small Crush come together in "Unfun" to create a song made out of the liminal spaces younger generations have been haunting as the last few years of crisis have adjusted what a traditional coming-of-age looks like.

"Unfun" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Career Woman is the alt-indie project of young Melody Caudill, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Caudill began releasing music as a young teen with her appropriately titled debut EP, Thirteen, which captured adolescent life with the grace and eloquence of a much older person.

Now, at 18 years of age, Caudill hasn't stopped writing. Her voice-memo app is home to thousands of entries going back to the very beginning of her love for composing. Her dreamy alt-indie sound has been inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Frankie Cosmos, and Soccer Mommy.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Collabro Announces a Farewell Tour DatesCollabro Announces a Farewell Tour Dates
August 17, 2022

Following eight triumphant years, Collabro, the world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group, have announced their farewell tour. Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave invite their fans across the country to come along and celebrate with them this winter. Check out the upcoming tour dates now!
Demi Lovato Kicks off Three-Day Takeover on THE TONIGHT SHOWDemi Lovato Kicks off Three-Day Takeover on THE TONIGHT SHOW
August 17, 2022

 Ahead of the release of their new album “HOLY FVCK,” global sensation and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will serve as special guest, co-host and musical performance during three jam-packed nights. Watch them perform 'Substance' from the new album now!
THE VIEW Ends Season 25 as Most-Watched Daytime Talk ShowTHE VIEW Ends Season 25 as Most-Watched Daytime Talk Show
August 17, 2022

“The View” finishes the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 1 among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs in Households (1.7 – tied with “Dr. Phil”) and Total Viewers (2.411 million). In fact, after its historic finish during the 2020-2021 season, “The View” took take the top spot in both measures for the 2nd consecutive year.
VIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMAVIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMA
August 16, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James sat down on GMA3 this morning to discuss starring in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods. During the interview, James discussed working alongside his 'stage wife' Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton, Scarlett Johansson, and Colin Jost coming to the show. Watch the new video interview now!
Dates Announced for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023Dates Announced for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023
August 16, 2022

The 3-day private experiences bring together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by some of the most successful artists as well as the most popular emerging artists in a unique arrangement.