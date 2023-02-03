Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Roots Rocker Cory M. Coons Releases New Single And Video Ahead Of Retrospective Compilation Album

Coons has over 30 years of experience in music, travelling and performing in popular cover bands through the 90's in both Ontario and the United States.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Canadian Roots Rocker Cory M. Coons Releases New Single And Video Ahead Of Retrospective Compilation Album

Cory M. Coons is a highly decorated Canadian singer and songwriter, from Ottawa, Ontario. With an immense discography, including several international iTunes chart-toppers, Cory has collaborated with notable musicians and platinum-selling producers over the years. Closing off 2022 with a prominent Christmas single, a song featuring a vocal from his daughter, Cory is Kicking off 2023 with a new single and lyric video, "Trail of the Chosen One." The single comes one week ahead of Coons' singles and album tracks retrospective, "Across The Great Divide," releasing on February 10th.

Watch the Official Lyric Video for "Trail of the Chosen One" below!

ABOUT CORY M. COONS:

Cory M. Coons is a professional independent performer, musician and award-winning songwriter from Eastern Ontario, Canada, just south of Ottawa. With over 30 years of experience in music, travelling and performing in popular cover bands through the 90's in both Ontario and the United States in high-energy acts such as "Heads Or Tales", as well as the band "U.S", (which toured the South Eastern US in 98′). Then later formed his own Classic-Melodic Rock band "Tycoons", releasing two independent recordings and performing throughout Eastern Ontario, Northern NY State, and Quebec in the 2000's.

Cory has amassed more than 300,000 plays on Spotify for his melodic brand of roots-flavored rock. His work with legendary record producer Ron Nevison, has earned him industry recognition from the Los Angeles Music Awards, the Producer's Choice Honors, The Josie Music Awards, International Singer-Songwriter Association and the Radio Music Awards, among others. With a catalog that boasts several critically-acclaimed full length albums and EPs, as well as a handful of well-received singles since 2004′.

In recent years he released the album "The Long Road Home" in 2018, produced by Multi-Platinum Veteran Music Producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Bad Company, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger). The album was nominated in 2019 for "Male Album Of The Year" at the "Josie Music Awards", and he as well had 4 nominations at the 2020 JMA's, 3 more in 2021, and was nominated at the 2022 JMA event again in two categories, "E.p of the Year", & "Single of the Year" (Americana) for his song Freedom Road. Cory also earned a nomination at the 2021 "International Singer Songwriter Association" (ISSA) Awards in 2021 for "International Male Vocalist of the Year".

www.corymcoons.com



Lojay Announces GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP & Drops MOTO Photo
Lojay Announces 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP & Drops 'MOTO'
Alongside the release, Lojay has shared the video for 'MOTO,' directed by prolific Atlanta-based director Des Gray who is responsible for visuals for the likes of Quavo, Davido and Lil Baby. Starring Lojay himself, the video explores the narrative of his relationship and eventual breakup, edited with a consuming tint of blue to mirror.
meija Shares New Single No Words From Debut Album Do Ya? Photo
meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'
meija shares the last single, “No Words,” from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya? The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, “Time For Us,” “How You Like,” “Matter Over Mind,”  “Pull Me To Pieces,” “No More Excuses” and “Not Sure How This Ends.”
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share Koo Koo Fun Remixes Photo
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share 'Koo Koo Fun' Remixes
Major League DJz and Major Lazer unveil remixes of their collaborative track, “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa, by Bianca Costa, Chloé Caillet, Francis Mercier and Nic Fanciulli. The original version features contributions from Don Jazzy and Stargate, was released last year alongside a video.
Lavender Diamond Release New Song Real Life I Love You Photo
Lavender Diamond Release New Song 'Real Life I Love You'
The Los Angeles-based chamber-pop band Lavender Diamond released a new song “Real Life I Love You,” featuring guest vocals from Jim James of My Morning Jacket, via Petaluma Records. The single, which was produced by the band with original Blondie member Nigel Harrison, can be streamed and downloaded exclusively on Bandcamp.

More Hot Stories For You


ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This AprilENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
February 2, 2023

An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!
Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event SeriesVintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series
February 1, 2023

Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'
February 1, 2023

Watch singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall's Valentine's Day single and lyric video, 'Too Little, Too Late.'
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EPDallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EP
February 1, 2023

Emerging Dallas-based R&B artist Delishia J is due to release 'Monday Morning'' EP on February 17th. After years of perfecting her craft, Delishia is presenting the long-awaited project that takes the listener through the ups and downs of love at multiple levels.
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT AlbumWatch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album
February 1, 2023

Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has returned with a brand-new visual for 'Just Because' from their new album 'Royalty Summit.'
share