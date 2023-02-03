Canadian Roots Rocker Cory M. Coons Releases New Single And Video Ahead Of Retrospective Compilation Album

Cory M. Coons is a highly decorated Canadian singer and songwriter, from Ottawa, Ontario. With an immense discography, including several international iTunes chart-toppers, Cory has collaborated with notable musicians and platinum-selling producers over the years. Closing off 2022 with a prominent Christmas single, a song featuring a vocal from his daughter, Cory is Kicking off 2023 with a new single and lyric video, "Trail of the Chosen One." The single comes one week ahead of Coons' singles and album tracks retrospective, "Across The Great Divide," releasing on February 10th.

Watch the Official Lyric Video for "Trail of the Chosen One" below!

ABOUT CORY M. COONS:

Cory M. Coons is a professional independent performer, musician and award-winning songwriter from Eastern Ontario, Canada, just south of Ottawa. With over 30 years of experience in music, travelling and performing in popular cover bands through the 90's in both Ontario and the United States in high-energy acts such as "Heads Or Tales", as well as the band "U.S", (which toured the South Eastern US in 98′). Then later formed his own Classic-Melodic Rock band "Tycoons", releasing two independent recordings and performing throughout Eastern Ontario, Northern NY State, and Quebec in the 2000's.

Cory has amassed more than 300,000 plays on Spotify for his melodic brand of roots-flavored rock. His work with legendary record producer Ron Nevison, has earned him industry recognition from the Los Angeles Music Awards, the Producer's Choice Honors, The Josie Music Awards, International Singer-Songwriter Association and the Radio Music Awards, among others. With a catalog that boasts several critically-acclaimed full length albums and EPs, as well as a handful of well-received singles since 2004′.

In recent years he released the album "The Long Road Home" in 2018, produced by Multi-Platinum Veteran Music Producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Bad Company, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger). The album was nominated in 2019 for "Male Album Of The Year" at the "Josie Music Awards", and he as well had 4 nominations at the 2020 JMA's, 3 more in 2021, and was nominated at the 2022 JMA event again in two categories, "E.p of the Year", & "Single of the Year" (Americana) for his song Freedom Road. Cory also earned a nomination at the 2021 "International Singer Songwriter Association" (ISSA) Awards in 2021 for "International Male Vocalist of the Year".

www.corymcoons.com