Canadian Music Week Reveals Festival Schedule

Canadian Music Week returns this week for their 40th Anniversary festival with over 100 acts at 20 venues June 6-11, 2022 in downtown Toronto. The full schedule is now online here.

"Over the course of 40 years at CMW, we've been in a privileged position to witness the evolution of Canadian talent," says Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon. "We are so happy for the chance to finally celebrate all of these accomplishments together and look forward to the next wave of Canadian talent."

Canadian Music Week will celebrate with a 40th Anniversary concert featuring Crown Lands, BRKN Love, and Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs on Tuesday, June 7 at The Phoenix Concert Theatre.

Canadian Music Week will also host award shows with exciting live performances at the El Mocambo. The Canadian Sync Awards on June 9 will feature Monowhales, Emanuel and Mauvey: the Live Music Industry Awards on June 10 will feature Sam Drysdale, Preston Pablo, Rêve, and NOBRO; and The INDIES on June 11 will Bran Van 3000, Coeur de Pirate, Dear Rouge, Grae, Haviah Mighty, SATE, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

The 2022 Canadian Music Week Line Up includes:

Alan Charlebois, Alessandro Montelli, Almost Monday, Andrew Allen, Andrew Cassara, Animal Boy, Ann@lise, Autopilot, B.Knox, Bad Skin, Bailey Jordan-Neil, Beyond The Sun, Bif Naked, Birds of Bellwoods, Blindur, Braden Lam, Brandy Alexanders, Bran Van 3000, Brendan Scott Freil, BRKN Love, Brothers Landreth, Cameron Phillip, Carly Thomas, Cassie Dasilva, CMAGIC5, Coming Up Roses, Coeur de Pirate, Cristina Russo, Crown Lands, Dallas, David Lefleche, Dear Rouge, Dominique Grant, Drop Top Alibi, Electric Religious, Ellie Fier, Eternal Closure, Evan Farrell, EverythingOshauN, Evil Ebenezer, Excuses Excuses, Fin McDowell, FKB, Flara K, Free the Cynics, The Free Label, Geneviève Racette, Gianni Bodo, Glass Mansions, The Glorious Sons, Grae, Graham Scott Fleming, Harm & Ease, Haviah Mighty, Jamie-Lee Dimes, Jared Anthony, Jasmine Whyte, Jason Benoit, Jeff Beadle, Jessica Sevier, Jhyve, JJ Wilde, Joey Jaey, Jonny Starkes, Josh Alexander, Justin Maki, Kaiya Gamble, Karli June, Kassandra Clack, Katy Hurt, Kelly Bado, Kid Francescolli, King of Foxes, KNZA, Lambsbreath, Laureli, Léa Jarry, Lia Kloud, Lowery Mils, Magna Vita, Maky Lavender, Marlaena Moore, Matthew Burkhart, Mattmac, Mauve, Max Parker, Maxyme, Meagan De Lima, Mia Sanchez, Mindflip, MMF, Modo Live, Mountain Head, Neon Bloom, Nessa Roque, NOA, Nöyze, Odreii, Orson Wilds, Patrick James Clark, Pink Leather Jackets, Protest The Hero, Rebecca Sichon, Revive The Rose, Richard Tichelman, Royal Castles, The Royal Foundry, Royal Oak, Ryan Kennedy, Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, Sam Jr. (featuring members of Broken Social Scene and the Sam Roberts Band), SATE, Shah Frank, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Spitty, The Static Shift, Taming Sari, Teon Gibbs, Texas King, Tye Dempsey, The Vaniers, velours, Victory, The Watchmen, Weigh The Anchor, What If Elephants and more!

Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival. All conference functions take place at the InterContinental Toronto Centre at 225 Front Street West in Toronto.