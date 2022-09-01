Canadian Country Music Recording Artist Melissa Endean Drops New Single 'Til We're Dirt'

Canadian country music recording artist and rising star Melissa Endean is celebrating the release of her new single, Til We're Dirt, a dark yet catchy song that pushes the boundaries of country music for a completely unique sound.

Produced by Dean Miller, the song is just one of the raw, gritty, and deeply vulnerable tracks from her upcoming EP that highlight the full extent of Melissa's songwriting skills. Hailing from Kamloops (Barnhartvale) in the interior of British Columbia, Melissa was raised in a family of professional musicians that included a grandfather who once toured with the legendary Johnny Cash. She is an independent artist with Tiger Music Productions, and has also launched a Kickstarter Campaign to help fund her EP.

Til We're Dirt is "about how we can overcome the devastation of addiction by holding on to those nearest to our hearts," explains Melissa. She wrote the song while working as a social worker on a medical detox unit after hearing "so many tragic stories daily about how drinking had destroyed lives."

She says she loves country music, but "so many songs glorify drinking and alcoholism. I wanted to write something that spoke to the true nature of addiction, as well as how the people we love are so monumental in our personal healing." Melissa is an accomplished performer as well as a songwriter, with an immediately recognizable and distinctive vocal style that carries enormous range and power, garnering frequent comparisons to Dolly Parton, Patty Griffin, and Tammy Wynette. To date, Melissa has achieved notable success and has worked with many prominent names in the industry, including Jason Wilbur (John Prine) and Grammy award winning producer, Chuck Turner (June Carter Cash-Wildwood Flower). From the time that she was old enough to talk, Melissa Endean was onstage, making her first public appearance as a country vocalist at just eight years of age.

Melissa released her first EP at just 18 years old, as part of the family band, The Endean Sisters, to immediate success, with Endean's first underground single release, "Kiss My Canadian Ass", quickly becoming a local hit. Scheduled for release later this year, Melissa's highly anticipated EP will also include the feature track "God's Gonna Cut You Down", a traditional American Folk song made famous by Johnny Cash, which was recorded live at the world famous Cash Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee, by Grammy award winner, Chuck Turner, on which Melissa can be heard playing one of Cash's famous Martin guitars.

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7gkpKWNMvPQ477UzjNloz7?si=dIv8hmkbR_-fyiFiyhxuiQ

iTunes:

https://music.apple.com/album/1639081712?app=itunes&ls=1

"Til We're Dirt is "about how we can overcome the devastation of addiction by holding on to those nearest to our hearts," explains Melissa. She wrote the song while working as a social worker on a medical detox unit after hearing "so many tragic stories daily about how drinking had destroyed lives." She says she loves country music, but "so many songs glorify drinking and alcoholism. I wanted to write something that spoke to the true nature of addiction, as well as how the people we love are so monumental in our personal healing." Melissa is an accomplished performer as well as a songwriter, with an immediately recognizable and distinctive vocal style that carries enormous range and power, garnering frequent comparisons to Dolly Parton, Patty Griffin, and Tammy Wynette.

To date, Melissa has achieved notable success and has worked with many prominent names in the industry, including Jason Wilbur (John Prine) and Grammy award winning producer, Chuck Turner (June Carter Cash-Wildwood Flower). From the time that she was old enough to talk, Melissa Endean was onstage, making her first public appearance as a country vocalist at just eight years of age. Melissa released her first EP at just 18 years old, as part of the family band, The Endean Sisters, to immediate success, with Endean's first underground single release, "Kiss My Canadian Ass", quickly becoming a local hit.

Scheduled for release later this year, Melissa's highly anticipated EP will also include the feature track "God's Gonna Cut You Down", a traditional American Folk song made famous by Johnny Cash, which was recorded live at the world famous Cash Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee, by Grammy award winner, Chuck Turner, on which Melissa can be heard playing one of Cash's famous Martin guitars. Up until 2015, Melissa was an active member of the Canadian music scene, where her prolific and eclectic songwriting style gained the attention of many notable industry professionals.

Her full-length indie-jazz album, "Authentic", topped Eastern Canadian music charts in 2009 and in 2013, she was selected as a finalist for the prestigious Peak Performance Project in BC. In 2014, Melissa further honed her songwriting skills by writing and releasing the 6-track electronic EP, "Enlightened" under the stage name of Elah, which was co-written and produced by Alex Aligizakis (Nickleback, R.E.M), Leon Feldman (Glass Kites), Sikander Hayes and acclaimed Juno award nominated singer-songwriter and producer Luca Fogale. However, following this project, Melissa was forced to let her music career take a backseat in order to focus on adjusting to life as a new, young mother.

Early in 2022, after a five year hiatus from the music industry, Melissa went back to her roots as a country musician and re-entered the music scene with an unrestrained and unapologetic passion that is reflected in a collection of gut-wrenchingly honest and emotionally pure tracks that speak to the potential of neo-traditional & outlaw country. Within a few short weeks of re-entering the music industry, she was invited into studio by award winning Nashville producer, Dean Miller (Dolly Parton, Allison Krauss, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Terri Clark, Kacey Musgraves).