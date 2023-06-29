Camille Harris Announces The Release Of New Album 'A Pair Of Bats In The Dark', July 17

Camille Harris is a composer, performer and playwright born in Boulder, CO and based in Brooklyn, NY.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Award-winning, Brooklyn-based composer and jazz singer Camille Harris announces her first full length album set for release July 17, 2023.

The album includes interludes of spoken word and electronic music sounds sampling tracks from the recording session and six full songs recorded with her close friends and collaborators: Wayne Tucker (trumpet), David Linard (piano), Georgia Weber (bass), Diego Joaquin Ramirez (drums), Jonathan Scales (steel pan), and Eden Bareket (baritone saxophone and bass clarinet). Camille produced and mixed the album herself, and it was mastered by Maria Triana.

The contemplative album explores the different types of love: romantic, grief, unrequited, and friendship. In her mixing and editing, Harris worked to fuse contemporary jazz and live instruments along with her passion for sound design and manipulating samples on Ableton.

The first single off the album, "My Love Belongs with You," has already been featured on Spotify's "Vocal Jazz" playlist and the music video for her song "No Goodbye" features Mexican choreographer and winner of Mexico's acclaimed "Premio Nacional de Danza" at the Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Paulina Espinosa.

Camille Harris is a composer, performer and playwright born in Boulder, CO and based in Brooklyn, NY. She recently completed her Master of Arts in Creative Media and Technology at BerkleeNYC specializing in Songwriting and Production.

Her compositions have been featured on projects and commercials for clients such as Nickelodeon, Adobe, Merrill Lynch, and more. She has mixed and mastered multiple singles for clients around the country.

She has performed at The Whitney Museum, The Dramatists Guild Foundation, The New Dramatists and The Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU. Her musical Muffin Man is published by and available for licensing by Samuel French Inc. and has been performed around the country.

Camille has released five albums: Where I Go, Silly Jazz, Beneath the Moon, Three Loves: The Acoustic Session and her cover of the Standard "The Nearness of You," recorded with pianist David Linard, is featured on multiple Spotify editorial playlists.

Her project, The Silly Jazz Band released a critically acclaimed children's album, Baby on the Subway, which won both the Parents' Choice Awards and the Tillywig Toy Awards. Its title track was featured in IFC/College Humor's Comedy Music Hall of Fame.

A Pair of Bats in the Dark will be available on all streaming platforms on July 17, 2023.



