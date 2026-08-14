Callista Clark to Release New Single WAVES

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Callista Clark released a new single titled WAVES on the Dreamcatcher Artists label via STEM. The song follows Clark's previous release SALT and continues the emotional territory established on that track while moving her sound in a new direction.

'This song means so much to me, and I really felt the magic in it every step of the way,' said Callista, who wrote 'Waves' with Madelyn Paquette, Sarah Killian, and Aron Rosing. 'Getting to create it with such incredible co-writers made the whole process even more special. It's easily one of the favorite songs I've made, and it feels like the beginning of a whole new chapter for me creatively.'

Aron Rosing also produced the track, which expands Clark's sonic palette through atmosphere, texture and scale while keeping her voice and emotionally honest songwriting at the forefront. Rather than a departure from her previous work, the track represents an evolution, one that gives Clark more room to experiment while maintaining the intimate storytelling at the core of her music.

'Waves' signals a new chapter for Clark, defined by greater creative exploration and a sound that is continuing to evolve alongside her.

About Callista Clark

Her debut album Real To Me: The Way I Feel was produced by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton) and revealed a songwriter of considerable depth and wit and a gifted singer with confidence and an impressive presence. Co-writing every track, the Zebulon, GA native exuded both strength and vulnerability in pointed lyrics that left no doubt where she stood as reflected on songs like 'Brave Girl,' 'Gave It Back Broken' and Top 20 debut 'It's 'Cause I Am,' with which she became Country radio's most successful new artist debut of 2021. Joining Opry NextStage's class of 2022, the 2021 iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist was featured two years in a row on Billboard's annual '21 Under 21' list and was the youngest member ever named to CMT's Next Women of Country in the 2022 class. With TV appearances on the TODAY show, Live with Kelly & Ryan and KTLA, Callista has garnered acclaim from Forbes, PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Hollywood Life, and more.

Clark wrote WAVES with Madelyn Paquette, Sarah Killian, and Aron Rosing, who also produced the track. According to the announcement, the single expands Clark's sonic palette through atmosphere, texture and scale while keeping her voice and songwriting central, marking what she described as the beginning of a new creative chapter.

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