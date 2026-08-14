Portair Announces Debut Album GATHERING DUST, Shares LOVED BY YOU

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Indie artist and producer Portair has announced his debut full-length album, GATHERING DUST, set for release on December 4. Alongside the announcement, the Australian-born, Berlin-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has shared a new single from the record, LOVED BY YOU, featuring singer-songwriter Joy Williams.

Defined by a homegrown, handcrafted approach, Portair has resonated with listeners worldwide since 2020. While living in Los Angeles, following a stint in Nashville, the world was introduced to his solo artistry with 'Lying To Myself,' which garnered over 7 million Spotify streams. From there, he dropped EPs such as The Light That Gives EP [2021], The Ice That Breaks EP [2022], Learning How to Die EP [2023], and The Place To Start EP [2023].

On Gathering Dust, Portair taps into the sound of self-connection. His lush melodies refresh like the first breath after a deep dive into the ocean, while lilting analog synths, delicate piano, and earthy guitar ground the music in nature—as if inhaling inspiration from the world around him and exhaling it back out in the form of songs. Simultaneously, he merges seemingly disparate elements, threading electronic echoes into the fabric of indie folk and offsetting harsh truths with heavenly harmonies. You can hear his journey of discovery play out as he ponders loss, love, sadness, endings, and new beginnings within the music, reconnecting to who he is.

Adding, 'Over the past couple of years, I've gone through a lot in my personal life,' he states. 'I started in one place, and I finished in another. Even though it was hard, it was a good opportunity for storytelling. The music is a reflection of what I've experienced. In a nutshell, I moved countries, lost friends, lost relationships, and discovered new ones. I went through a pretty bad battle with depression and came out much better on the other side. In the lyrics, there are existential topics, deeper topics, and hopeful topics. The album reflects all of those ups and downs.'

Today, he shares 'Loved By You,' the latest offering from Gathering Dust, which features acclaimed singer and songwriter, Joy Williams (of The Civil Wars + collaborations with The National, Taylor Swift, and more).

Portair shares, 'It came from exploring the feeling of losing the ability to be loved by someone whilst fighting the push and pull of figuring out whether to stay or to leave. Working with Joy on this was one of those rare collaborations where everything just clicked. We were introduced through a mutual friend and she understood the song's heart immediately, and that shows in every part she brought to it. I'm incredibly honored to have her on the record.'

Joy adds, 'Drew is a good soul, and I'm so glad our paths crossed. Working on 'Loved By You' together felt like diving into an age-old question so many of us have asked in relationships before: 'do I stay or do I go?' Sometimes the instinct comes quickly. Other times, the answer to that question can slowly, painfully emerge over time. And then what? You try to sort out what you really need, what to share, and when to share it with this person you've loved. It's never the right time. But, telling the truth - like this song- is loving…even when it leaves the sting of I cannot do this anymore.'

Known for crafting music that merges indie folk vulnerability with ambient electronic soundscapes, Portair has quietly amassed millions of streams while earning praise from FLOOD, Atwood Magazine, Rolling Stone Australia, and Melodic Magazine. Beyond his solo work, he has composed original music for Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS, while collaborating with artists like Mokita, VERITE, WYNNE, Emily James, and Valerie Broussard and performing as Driftwood Choir, alongside collaborator and creative confidant Ed Prosek. Over the past few years the multi-instrumentalist has shared the stage across North America, Europe, and Australia with acts like SYML, Mystery Skulls, City Of the Sun, Jonathan Roy, Henry Moodie, and Bear McCreary.

Tracklist

Salt Water

Flowers For A Home

Overnight

In Place Of You

Loved By You

The Great Valley

Tall Pines

Lie To Me

The Knife

Fire Escape

Unlearn You

Portair has built a following since 2020, beginning with the solo single Lying To Myself and continuing through a series of EPs including THE LIGHT THAT GIVES, THE ICE THAT BREAKS, LEARNING HOW TO DIE, and THE PLACE TO START. GATHERING DUST marks his first full-length project.

Photo Credit: RODRIGO BARDIN



Photo Credit: RODRIGO BARDIN

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...