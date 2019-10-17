California Villain Band Announces New Single 'A Little After Midnight'

In anticipation of their upcoming 2020 EP release, California Villain announced they will release their first single "A Little After Midnight" on October 31.

Southern California based hard rock band California Villain are currently in the studio finishing up their debut EP, slated for a 2020 release. "A Little After Midnight" drops on October 31 - Halloween.

Singer/song-writer Brian Holliday brings a powerful rock vocal performance to this first single "A Little After Midnight" taking you on a lyrical journey of fast cars, wild women and the California street racing lifestyle.

This is an absolute fun rocking tune, with true California style. Brian's in-your-face guitar style, is highlighted by Rodger Bennett and Tom Harrison, a true hard-hitting rhythm section that completes this California rock trio. "A Little After Midnight" is sure to be a fan favorite with their smashing performance from start to end.

California Villain brings a truly unique fresh sound and look; infusing music, art from the mind of Emmy award winning artist/illustrator Caesar Martinez, the Cali culture and lifestyle. California Villain has put together something very special for the true rock fans.

California Villain is the hottest new original rock band out of California and ready to SHAKE things up in 2020.

For more information, visit: https://www.californiavillain.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/californiavillainband

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15ua8LMKo42lAoTtfrEPhg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/californiavillainoffical

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBJLpr-3C4Y





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You