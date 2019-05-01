California Roots & Ineffable Music Announce New Radio Show on SiriusXM

SiriusXM and Ineffable Music announced today a new weekly SiriusXM music show, Cali Roots Radio, hosted by Eric Rachmany, an original member of Grammy-nominated reggae-rock group, Rebelution. Cali Roots Radio will launch on Friday, May 3, on SiriusXM's The Joint channel. Cali Roots Radio will highlight the exploding American reggae scene and the diverse musical strains that grace the California Roots Music & Arts Festival every year.

Cali Roots Radio will air weekly on Fridays at 5 PM PST (8 PM ET), replays at 8 PM PST Friday (11 PM ET), and then again Saturday 9 AM PST (12 PM ET), Sunday 4 PM PST (7 PM ET).

"For the past ten years, Cali Roots has been a hub for the exploding stateside reggae scene and beyond. The festival, events, and brand have become synonymous with positivity, community, and awareness. Cali Roots is proud to give a platform for both emerging artists to break alongside established ones to widen their audience. We are thrilled to bring the music we represent to life on the airwaves with our new show on SiriusXM's The Joint. We are very honored to partner with SiriusXM and The Joint to showcase what the Cali Roots movement embodies to their listeners" states festival co-producer Dan Sheehan.

"To attend Cali Roots Fest is to have the best possible 'live' reggae experience - and hit 'repeat' 2 times, because it is 3 indescribable days. The Cali Roots Fest audience is the definition of 'diverse' and completely beyond a beautiful rainbow of humanity. Attendees are extremely considerate of each other and the venue, Monterey Fairgrounds, is a similarly divinely appointed acoustic set up which the original Sunsplash in Jarret Park/ Montego Bay, offered many many years ago - on a sprawling lawn nestled in lush hills. Fine-artists work at their craft at the front of the stage for the duration of the performances," said Pat McKay, SiriusXM Director of Music Programming. "I love that the festival I was immediately impressed with years ago will be represented each week with the new show: Cali Roots Radio, coming to SiriusXM's The Joint channel. We are excited to bring SiriusXM listeners nationwide the reggae music of the Cali Roots Festival with none other than Rebelution's Eric Rachmany."

California Roots Music & Arts Festival will be celebrating its landmark ten year anniversary at the historic Monterey County Fair and Event Center from May 24-26, 2019. In less than ten years, Cali Roots has become the leading reggae and roots music festival in the U.S. by bringing like-minded artists from the scene together to showcase music, community, and culture. The event has garnered critical acclaim and coverage from national media outlets including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Pollstar, and Pitchfork.

The launch of Cali Roots Radio will showcase what thousands of live music fans already experience through the magical events Cali Roots and Ineffable Music produces throughout the year. Ineffable is also now the official curator of reggae for TuneIn, controlling their Roots Reggae station.

About Ineffable Music:

Ineffable Music is an independent coalition of artists, managers, and promoters that work together to curate music and live events across the world. With a diverse roster of artists, festivals, and venues including Stick Figure, Citizen Cope, Collie Buddz, Levitate Music Festival, and California Roots Festival, Ineffable focuses on experiences and providing an outlet for artists to be heard. Ineffable works across the spectrum of the music business, producing over two thousand concerts and festivals per year throughout the US, managing artists that have collectively sold millions of albums, releasing music in innovative ways, and striving to disrupt the status quo in the music industry.

About Cali Roots:

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Cali Roots has become the leading reggae and roots music festival in the U.S. by bringing like-minded artists from the scene together to showcase music, community, and culture. Taking place at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center in Monterey, California on the same stage that Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire, the event has garnered critical acclaim and coverage from national media outlets including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Pollstar, and Pitchfork. While many festivals have ended or taken breaks, the strong community that Cali Roots has built continues to grow with more international attendees and a massive streaming audience worldwide. The 2019 festival takes place May 24-26 and features headliners Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid and Friends, and Rebelution, along with Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Steel Pulse, Tash Sultana, Protoje, and many more.





