'Cali Roots: Baja Sessions' Tickets Now On Sale

Cali Roots in partnership with Pollen are excited to announce Cali Roots: Baja Sessions! The newly formed getaway brings the best parts of Cali Roots to a destination beach resort to create the ultimate experience. Baja Sessions will take place November 3-7, 2021. This is expected to sell out quickly, be sure to get yours here!



The newly renovated ME by Meliã Cabo is a premier beach resort steps away from downtown Cabo and host to Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. Crafted with luxury in mind, ME Cabo is located on the perfect swimming beach in Los Cabos with views of the famous picturesque El Arco rock formation. The newly minted experience will bring the Cali Roots vibes south of the border with beachside resort amenities. Attendees will be able to enjoy exclusive activities including jam sessions on the beach, poolside DJ sets, boat parties, snorkeling excursions, and more. The four day experience will be packed with unique performances and collaborations taking place on multiple stages located poolside and beachside. Headlining the experience is Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, SOJA, Atmosphere, Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz, and more!



California Roots Music and Arts Festival is partnering with Pollen to craft this one of a kind experience. Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Pollen Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories.



Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, ME Cabo Hotel operations have been adapted to guarantee safety for customers and compliance with regulations. Additional cleaning and hygiene measures have been implemented and some procedures and spaces have been adjusted.

Pollen offers a COVID-19 money back guarantee, for more information see here.