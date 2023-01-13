Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caity Baser Releases New Single 'Kiss You'

Baser's new EP will be released on February 17.

Jan. 13, 2023  

UK pop music's one to watch for 2023 Caity Baser has announced the February 17 release of her new EP, Thanks For Nothing, See You Never via EMI/Chosen Music. With the news she shares the latest teaser of the EP by way of new single "2020s."

Pre-Order Thanks for Nothing, See you Never here.

The track was co-written with Mike Kintish (Purple Disco Machine, Ella Henderson), produced by Matt Rad (1D, Little Mix, Demi Lovato) and speaks to Caity's experience of being a young woman growing up in this decade.

Last month 20-year-old pop singer, songwriter and pop provocateur Caity Baser closed out her break-out year with "Kiss You" amidst a flurry of press and UK radio coverage by the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone UK, CLASH, The Independent, BBC Radio 1, and more.

NME recently selected her as one of their NME 100 - a handpicked selection of acts who will change the face of music in 2023. Caity was also the digital cover star of The Line Of Best Fit, who proclaimed: "Caity Baser is having her main character moment," stating that she is "here to start a new pop revolution built on sincerity and zero bulls."

Her viral hit singles "Friendly Sex" and "X&Y" both helped the Southampton-born singer - who is now signed to EMI Records - become the name on everyone's lips last summer. But it was her live performances at Reading & Leeds festivals - just before two sold-out shows at London's XOYO - which captured the attention of the UK and beyond.

Her performances were met with packed-out crowds screaming every lyric of her songs back at her, with fans clearly closely identifying with Caity and her no-holds-barred, no filter approach to her music and her personality.

Listen to the new single here:

Caity Baser Tour Dates

4/7 - Komedia - Brighton

4/8 - SWX - Bristol

4/10 -O2 Institute2 - Birmingham

4/11 - Academy 2 - Manchester

4/13 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow

4/14 - Northumbria Uni - Newcastle

4/16 - Green Room - Dublin

4/17 - Stylus - Leeds

4/19 - Engine Rooms - Southampton

4/20 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London

Photo Credit: Lily Craigen



