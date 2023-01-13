Cailin Russo Shares New Single 'PSYCHO FREAK'

Avant-garde singer, model, and official SXSW showcasing artist Cailin Russo unveils her new single "PSYCHO FREAK" today (January 13th). Set to the living, breathing, pulse of a club, "PSYCHO FREAK" is hypnotically danceable. The track arrives with the announcement of Cailin's upcoming album INFLUX, out March 3rd.

Cailin says of the song:

"'PSYCHO FREAK' was written in London after a long night on the town. I had been listening to Kylie Minogue's 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' for around 2/3 months on repeat at that point and was inspired to create the same dance/nostalgic/cocky girl energy that that song imprinted on me."

The influence of Minogue's melodic prowess seeps into "PSYCHO FREAK"'s addictive hook. The chorus captures strobelit scenes from the dancefloor, sung in Cailin's alluring rasp: "I stay awake, my body moves in waves / he likes my waist, he tells me every day / I drink champagne, I could do this every day / don't play those games, I know you know my name." "Psycho Freak" soundtracks the sweaty, glittering blur of an electric evening out. Syncopated keys interject the electropop track's funky bassline and irresistible disco beat.

Cailin navigates the night with a confidence and magnetic aura that only she possesses. The singer and model invests passion and unbridled innovation in her art, and she's aware of her magnitude. She adds, "I have three close friends speaking throughout the song reinforcing self empowerment, sexuality and independence."

"PSYCHO FREAK" is the latest release leading up to Cailin's album INFLUX, out March 3rd.

Cailin Russo shows no signs of slowing down. Her latest single "Die Down" (written with JJ Scheffy and co-produced by iann dior collaborator Andrew Luce) was launched alongside an NFT that sold out almost immediately after the premiere. The LA-based artist has also recently modeled for Bijules' new collection.

Cailin thrives at the intersection between music, fashion, and digital arts. She started her career modeling before launching her eponymous punk band RUSSO, and is now paving her own lane as a solo artist. Since then, she's been tapped for major collaborations like the song "Phoenix" for the online game, League of Legends, which has amassed 140 million streams. She's also been active in Web3 and even walked (via avatar) in the first ever metaverse fashion show in collaboration with Florence fashion house AVAVAV and metaverse fashion community BNV.

