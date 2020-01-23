Cage The Elephant Debuts 'Broken Boy' Featuring Iggy Pop

Today, Cage The Elephant shares a new version of their song "Broken Boy," featuring Iggy Pop. The track finds the godfather of punk singing a verse and contributing backing vocals to the opening song off the band's celebrated fifth studio album, Social Cues (RCA).

Listen to "Broken Boy" featuring Iggy Pop below!



Said Iggy Pop about his collaboration with the band: "Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys. Sounds pretty wicked to me." Iggy Pop's latest album Free is out now and available here.

Frontman Matt Shultz spoke of his adoration of Iggy "He's such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically. Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I'm grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love."

The band's performance on Austin City Limits, taped at the Moody Theater, will air on January 25th as part of the long-running PBS show's 45th season. During the taping, which The Austin Chronicle said continued the band's "ascendant rampage into rock & roll history," the band performed hit songs including "Social Cues," "Trouble," "Broken Boy" and "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked." Check your local PBS listings for air-times.

Cage The Elephant has also been nominated for Best Rock Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for Social Cues. The honor marks the third time the band has been nominated. The band won 2017's Best Rock Album GRAMMY for Tell Me I'm Pretty and were nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia. The 62nd GRAMMY will air Sunday, January 26th.

Additionally, the band has been nominated for both "Alternative Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Alternative Rock Song Of The Year" for "Ready To Let Go" at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 29th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and a full list of nominees is available here

The band recently wrapped up their two-month long amphitheater "The Night Running Tour" with Beck featuring Spoon in the US. The band announced a UK & European tour in early 2020 that also features SWMRS and Post Animal. See all tour dates below and visit www.cagetheelephant.com for more information.





2020FEB 16 - LEEDS, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY LEEDSFEB 17- GLASGOW, SCOTLAND- O2 ACADEMY GLASGOWFEB 19 - MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSEFEB 20 - BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAMFEB 22 - LONDON, ENGLAND - ALEXANDRA PALACEFEB 24 - PARIS, FRANCE - L'OLYMPIAFEB 26 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - LIVE MUSIC HALLFEB 27 - BERLIN, GERMANY - ASTRA KULTURHAUSFEB 28 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - DOCKSMAR 01 - UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - TIVOLIVRENDENBURGMAR 02 - TILBURG, NETHERLANDS - O13MAR 04 - MILAN, ITALY - FABRIQUEMAR 27 - SANTIAGO, CHILE - LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE [MARCH 27-29]MAR 29 - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA [MARCH 27-29]APR 03 - SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL [APRIL 3-5]APR 05 - BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FESTIVAL ESTEREO PICNIC [APRIL 3-5]