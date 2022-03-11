Caamp Announces New Album & Shares New Single

Today, Caamp have announced their new album, Lavender Days out June 24th on Mom + Pop. To mark the occasion they have shared the first single, "Believe." The single is a rousing declaration of devotion with Caamp's signature harmonies and lead-singer Taylor Meier's well worn vocals at the center.

They sound as assured and as vulnerable as ever. "'I believe in you baby' - a mantra for yourself and for the world," says Meier. "It's about sticking through the tough and heading for the sun." Lavender Days is available for pre-order here today including an exclusive clear vinyl via the band's website here.

Lavender Days was produced by Caamp and Beatriz Artola (Fleet Foxes, Adele, Sharon Van Etten) with additional production by Brad Cook (Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Indigo De Souza). Initial recording took place at Sylvan Esso's studio just outside of Durham, NC beginning in February of 2021, where together Caamp and Cook workshopped the songs and began principal tracking, bringing in friends like Nathaniel Rateliff and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield to contribute vocals. When it was time to finish the record, the boys headed home to Columbus, OH to wrap it up, with help from Artola, the way they always have, in their humble home studio - just them and their instruments, in their hometown.

Lavender Days was written in the aftermath of a period of loss and heartache suffered by Meier. A great love, a great dog, his livelihood, his sanity...all gone in the same period when touring and every bit of human interaction was taken from him and the rest of the world. It was a humbling experience, and one that placed him firmly back in the spot that Caamp so often writes about - his Midwestern home and the life he lives there in the state of Ohio. It's the romanticism that Caamp approaches that simple life with that speaks to their volume of fans and is even further ruminated on in Lavender Days. It's about the in between days - the small pleasures and the forgotten disappointments.

Caamp will be out on tour all year beginning with a North American tour supporting The Lumineers throughout May and June - highlights include two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 17th and 18th and a final bow later in the year at Wrigley Field in Chicago on September 3rd. The band will announce headlining tour dates, festivals and more in the coming weeks.

Caamp hails from Columbus, Ohio and was founded by Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall who grew up together. They launched the band out of Athens, OH where Meier was attending Ohio University. Caamp has released three previous full lengths - their self-titled 2016 debut, 2018's Boys and their most recent release of By and By (Mom + Pop) in 2019. Since the release of By and By there has been an EP, Live From Newport Music Hall, and singles "Fall, Fall, Fall" and "Officer of Love" in 2020.

The band has amassed over 590 million streams globally as well as achieved multiple #1's at AAA radio. They have headlined sold out shows and performed at major festivals around the world including Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more. Caamp has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning Saturday and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tour Dates

*w/ The Lumineers

April 6 - Ohio University Music Industry Summit - Athens, OH

April 21 - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC

April 21-24 - Moon Crush - Miramar Beach, FL

April 23-24 - High Water Music Festival - Charleston, SC

April 24 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

May 17 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL*

May 18 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL*

May 20 - iThink Financial Amphitheater at the W. Florida Fairgrounds - West Palm Beach, FL*

May 21 - Credit One Stadium - Charleston, SC*

May 24 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC*

May 25 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD*

May 27 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY*

May 28 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ*

May 29 - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY*

June 1 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH*

June 3 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA*

June 4 - Waterfront Music Pavilion - Camden, NJ*

June 7 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH*

June 8 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO*

June 10 - Pine Knob Music Theater - Clarkston, MI*

June 11 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

June 12 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

June 14 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN*

June 15 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettsville, PA*

June 17 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY*

June 18 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY*

Sep 3 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL*

Sept 24-25 - Sound on Sound - Bridgeport, CT