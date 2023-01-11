Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'

Their upcoming debut album Get Real is out this Friday (January 13th).

Jan. 11, 2023  

CVC are pleased to share "Music Stuff," the next single taken from their upcoming debut album Get Real out this Friday (January 13th) on CVC Recordings via Secretly Distribution.

It follows the release of "Docking The Pay," "Good Morning Vietnam," and "Sophie" and is in-keeping with elements of their now signature psych-rock-pop sound. Mojo recently exalted their "seamless three-part harmonies", describing them as being "touched by some hazy flower-powered yesterday"' and Music Stuff' is destined to become the definitive gateway into the sonic world of CVC.

To accompany the release of Get Real, CVC have also shared a trailer for a forthcoming Short Film called Music Stuff, directed by Edwin Burdis. The film was shot in Cardiff's sweeping Millennium Centre, capturing the band in their element, while maintaining a glitchy, Sci-Fi feel; which seems fitting since a number of famous scenes of the BBC TV series Dr. Who were filmed in the very same building!

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them "the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)".

Wowing on stages like Reading and Leeds, through to sold-out hometown shows in their native Wales, they're not a band to miss in 2023. CVC will be going on tour to support Get Real, and have today announced their debut London headline show at Camden Assembly.

Tour Dates

Friday 13-Jan-23 London | Rough Trade East

Saturday 14-Jan-23 London | Rough Trade West

Monday 16-Jan-23 Nottingham | Rough Trade Shop

Wednesday 18-Jan-23 Bristol | Rough Trade Shop

Thursday 19-Jan-23 Kingston upon Thames | Banquet Records

Thursday 20-Apr-23 London | The Camden Assembly



