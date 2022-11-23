CVC Share New Single 'Sophie' Taken From Debut Album 'Get Real'

CVC share new single "Sophie" taken from their debut album Get Real. They've had a bumper year, releasing their EP Real to Reel and sharing singles that will feature on the album: "Docking the Pay," "Winston," and "Good Morning Vietnam."

These singles have gained critical acclaim and fans will inevitably fall in love with 'Sophie' too, not least because it's a beautiful and unconventional love song that shows a new side to the fast-rising band.

Of the latest single, the band say, "[Sophie] is a love letter to Nanial's wonderful girlfriend, and about how she can sing; the whole sing, and nothing but the sing - but won't sing in front of the band" adding, "the closest we ever got was the spoken-word intro she gave us for this tune."

Throughout the summer, CVC have been busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show. Wowing on stages like Reading and Leeds, through to sold-out hometown shows in their native Wales, their electrifying performances have left audiences joyously chanting the band's name as they leave the stage.

With rave reviews from the likes of The Arts Desk ("CVC live is something else and everyone should go see them as soon as is viably possible"), they're not a band to miss. See full tour dates for their intimate in-store shows, courtesy of Rough Trade below.

Tour Dates

Dec-23 | Sheffield, O2 Academy (with Joe Carnall JNR)

Jan-13 | Rough Trade East

Jan-14 | Rough Trade West

Jan-16 | Rough Trade Nottingham

Jan-18 | Rough Trade Bristol