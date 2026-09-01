CREATIVE ASYLUM Podcast to Mark First Year with Patty Schemel, Colin Newman & More

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The Creative Asylum Podcast, a weekly podcast for people interested in conversations with creative types of every stripe, announced that it is celebrating its first year of episodes this month with an all-star lineup of guests including Hole drummer Patty Schemel, Wire founder and guitarist Colin Newman and his wife, Minimal Compact bassist Malka Spigel, Robyn Hitchcock, Redd Kross' Steven McDonald and Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary.

Launched in September of 2025, The Creative Asylum Podcast is available on all podcasting platforms with a particular focus on YouTube. The Creative Asylum is hosted by musician and music industry veteran Daniel House, co-founder of proto-grunge band Skin Yard, and owner of C/Z Records. The podcast consists of a series of candid, unscripted conversations with creative people including musicians, actors, filmmakers, artists, cartoonists & visionary disruptors, exploring attitudes, intentions and strategies around living authentically and keeping creativity alive in life and in work.

Prior episodes of the podcast include a virtual who's who of guests in the first year including conversations with Margaret Cho, JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers, Melvins), Moon Zappa, Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), actor Gina Gershon, Chad Channing (Nirvana), artist Laurie Lipton, Joe Lally (Fugazi, the Messthetics), cartoonist Peter Bagge, photographer Charles Peterson and punk legend Alice Bag among others.

'The idea behind the Creative Asylum Podcast was to discuss what drives creativity in life, what it takes to be a creative person and how to maintain creative longevity,' said House, creator and host of the Creative Asylum. 'I've always been adamant that the podcast not be a music-centric podcast, but musicians invariably comprise a significant number of the episodes purely because that's my background as a musician and a record label owner. As we celebrate a full year of the podcast, it's satisfying to know we have spoken with not only musicians but also cartoonists, artists, actors, filmmakers and others as we try to identify what makes them tick – creatively.'

So, what's up for the Creative Asylum as they celebrate their first year of existence? More fascinating guests from every creative walk of life, bigger names, hidden gems, unexpected creative disruptors and—if all goes as House hopes for—a growing subscriber base, some sponsorships to help with the expenses and hopefully, as more people get on board, the podcast will provide inspiration for people with creative aspirations who don't believe that they're 'worthy,' because the simple fact is that most of us have that spark, and just need a little nudge to take the leap of faith.

Before hosting the podcast, Daniel House was a founding member of the Seattle band Skin Yard (1985-1991) who were an influence on several of their grunge contemporaries, including Soundgarden, Screaming Trees, and Green River. In 1987, Skin Yard released their self-titled debut-album which will be re-released as a 40th anniversary edition in 2027, remastered by guitarist and band co-founder Jack Endino. Having released four highly acclaimed albums, Skin Yard are often cited as one of the seminal bands from the early days of the city where 'Grunge' was born. House is the owner of C/Z Records, the independent label that launched the careers of Melvins, Soundgarden, Built to Spill, 7 Year Bitch, the Gits… and of course Skin Yard.

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