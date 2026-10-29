Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
COMBAT to Release 10 MILLION Album Produced by Ryland Heagy
The Baltimore band's new album will be produced by Ryland Heagy of ORIGAMI ANGEL.
Baltimore band COMBAT will release their second full-length album, 10 MILLION, on February 12 via Counter Intuitive Records. The album is produced by Ryland Heagy of ORIGAMI ANGEL.
For most of his life, Holden Wolf has been obsessed with music. Writing it, performing it, recording it, listening to it, cataloging it, arguing about it, and generally allowing it to consume the majority of his brain.
Produced by Ryland Heagy of ORIGAMI ANGEL, 10 MILLION is a product of Holden's lifelong obsession: decades of sounds and ideas come pouring out in the form of huge hooks, driving guitars, unexpected left turns, and what the band describes as the most immediate songs he's ever written.
The new song 'Fluid Karma' introduces the world of 10 Million with a rush of restless energy, offbeat storytelling, and an irresistible hook. Throughout, Holden is fixated on the cadence, timbre, and resonance of someone's voice before following them to a bar full of strangers singing The Killers. Named after the 2006 cult-classic Southland Tales, its second verse captures the hopelessly awkward experience of trying to impress someone with something you love, only to realize that they couldn't care less.
That music consumption did more than just inform Holden's taste or songwriting style. It also informed his and Combat's entire ethos as artists. They grew up obsessing over bands like Fugazi and later Jeff Rosenstock, who showed them there's a way to share your art without sacrificing ambition or accessibility.
Holden also had first-hand experience growing up around notable Baltimore DIY venue, Charm City Art Space; his dad was part of the group that started the venue, helping put together early shows from bands like Turnstile and Title Fight.
Today, Holden and his friends continue to carry that torch, operating a similar sober art space called The Undercroft. For years, he's been actively trying to build the version of community he believes should exist, and Combat's music is a direct result of that restless energy.
Based out of Baltimore, Holden Wolf was just 15 when he started Combat, releasing a handful of DIY records before their 2024 breakout, Stay Golden. That record turned Combat into one of the buzziest word of mouth bands in town, earning a Stereogum Band to Watch nod and a spot on their list of 40 best new artists that year, while BrooklynVegan called it 'the most ambitious emo album of the year.'
The band is currently wrapping up a tour with Prince Daddy & The Hyena.
Tracklist
Sam Porter Strand Bridges
Seven Weeks
Make That Call
Bands w/ Managers
Any% Permadeath
Push
FLUID KARMA
You're Gonna Miss That Plane
Not Back On It. Still On It.
Harder Than You Know
Photo Credit: Alec Pugliese
Photo Credit: Alec Pugliese
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