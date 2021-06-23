CMAT Shares Newest Single '2 Wrecked 2 Care'

CMAT rises and shines with new single "2 Wrecked 2 Care," an Americana-goes-pop song that, according to CMAT "would have happened if Sheryl Crow ever had to work in a TK Maxx."

CMAT on "2 Wrecked 2 Care": "I wrote it during a particularly bad period for my sleeping pattern. It's a song about not being able to fall asleep, and anxiety/stress-related insomnia, something I have suffered from for years. I think I developed it during years of low-paying, irregular shift work.."

"I'm fascinated by the Jekyll and Hyde effect of how a sliding scale of a lack of sleep completely changes your mood, and how you present yourself as a person. Does a regular lack of sleep force you to evolve into a different person entirely? Different thoughts? Different dreams? Different life than the one you would have if you had the freedom to live healthily? I like to think that '2 Wrecked 2 Care' is the song that would have happened if Sheryl Crow ever had to work in a TK Maxx."

"2 Wrecked 2 Care" follows February's "I Don't Really Care For You", her fourth single, which picked up plaudits from The Guardian, Dork, DIY and many others. UK radio support came from Steve Lamacq and Iggy Pop on 6 Music; Jack Saunders on Radio 1 radio plus Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music, with Spotify adding the song to a number of key editorial playlists.

Live, CMAT's just announced her biggest shows to date for next year - The Academy, Dublin on March 11, and Omeara, London on April 8. Tickets go on sale June 25th at 10am via cmatbaby.com/live. CMAT is also confirmed for Primavera 2022. Watch this space for news of shows in North America.

Listen here: