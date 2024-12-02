CMA Returns to the U.K. and Europe for C2C: Country to Country Festival in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Country Music Association returns to the U.K. in March 2025 for C2C: Country to Country festival, featuring its critically acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series in London. As Country Music continues to see growing global popularity, with established stars setting new records and fresh talent gaining recognition like never before, CMA is honored to continue its mission of expanding the genre's reach around the world.

Serving as the official kickoff leading into C2C, the CMA Songwriters Series show at Indigo at The O2 in London on Thursday, March 13 will feature performances by Jessi Alexander, Wyatt Flores, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker and Tucker Wetmore.

"We are so excited for the lineup of artists featured as part of this year’s CMA Songwriters Series in London,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “It will be the first time that Mickey Guyton and Tucker Wetmore have ever performed in the U.K.; and we are honored to have our longtime friend, and U.K. fan favorite, Darius Rucker as our host for the evening.”

Tickets for the CMA Songwriters Series will go on sale Friday, December 6. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Since 2005, CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Kristian Bush, Colbie Caillat, Cam, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Luke Dick, Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, Charles Esten, Nicolle Galyon, Natalie Hemby, Randy Houser, Ashley Gorley, Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Brett James, Lauren Alaina, Mac McAnally, Shane McAnally, Martina McBride, Lori McKenna, Ashley Monroe, Kip Moore, Maren Morris, Angaleena Presley, Liz Rose, Caitlyn Smith, Nate Smith, Laura Veltz, Drake White, Lainey Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Charlie Worsham and Chris Young.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music worldwide. This is accomplished through CMA’s core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits music education through the CMA Foundation and is taped for a television special, “CMA Fest”; and “CMA Country Christmas.” CMA’s television properties are screened internationally in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Gibraltar, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K. CMA brings music worldwide, by presenting live performances featuring artists and songwriters through its touring series Introducing Nashville and CMA Songwriters Series. CMA members are located around the globe. Through task forces represented in Australia, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia and the U.K., industry leaders work to further Country Music in these territories. CMA presents six annual international industry awards to acknowledge the efforts of individuals working to develop Country Music in markets across the world.

Photo Credit: CMA

