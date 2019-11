CLEMENS CHRISTIAN POETZSCH PLAYS SVEN HELBIG to be Released on January 31

In an album of true intimacy and melancholic beauty, Clemens Christian Poetzsch plays Sven Helbig sees German pianist Clemens Christian Poetzsch play a selection of Sven Helbig's most moving and personal tracks.

Having made a name for himself with his solo piano work, Clemens Christian Poetzsch is known for a style marked by freedom and experimentation which seamlessly blends his experience in, and love for, different genres of music, including classical, jazz and contemporary electronic.

Clemens Christian Poetzsch plays Sven Helbig will be released on 31st January 2020.

Listen to the album's track Meernacht here:





